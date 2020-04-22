Federal Ammunition® Sponsors Pass It On – Outdoor Mentors

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Pass It On - Outdoor Mentors, Inc. Press Release

Wichita, KS, April 22, 2020 --(



“Federal Ammunition has long been a key partner of Pass It On - Outdoor Mentors, helping us give youth with little or no connection to the outdoors the opportunity to hunt and fish,” stated Mike Christensen, Pass It On - Outdoor Mentors President. “As we expand our efforts to reach more youth through our Shooting Sports Outreach program, it is critical to our efforts that we get support from everyone in the outdoors to help make this happen. Having Federal Ammunition as the Official Ammunition of Pass It On – Outdoor Mentors greatly enhances our ability to get kids outdoors!”



Federal Ammunition’s VP of Marketing, Jason Nash said research by a number of organizations confirms new hunters and shooters are recruited by a mentor.



“Having an experienced mentor to bring you along for the first time and show you the ropes is an extremely important piece to the puzzle in recruiting a new hunter,” Nash said. “As we continue as an industry to promote youth shooting sports programs to build a strong future, mentoring programs like Pass It On – Outdoor Mentors are critical to our success."



Pass It On - Outdoor Mentors partners with state fish and wildlife agencies, conservation organizations and youth organizations to give at-risk children outdoor opportunities they would not have had otherwise. “Too many children today never get the chance to experience the great outdoors we all know and love. When you hear a youngster say they’ve never seen a cow or been on a dirt road, you know we must step up our efforts to get these children opportunities to get outdoors,” stated Christensen.



“The support we receive from Federal Ammunition enables us to continue our efforts to get more youth outdoors, hunting and fishing,” said Christensen. “The support of the outdoor industry is so important if we are to recruit, retain and reactivate more hunters and anglers. Federal Ammunition has been and continues to be a leader in this regard.”



About Federal Ammunition

Federal ammunition can be found at dealers nationwide or purchased online direct from Federal. For more information on all products from Federal or to shop online, visit www.federalpremium.com.



About Pass It On - Outdoor Mentors

