AAOHN and AFCI Partner to Launch "Face Covers for Worker Safety" Initiative

Chicago, IL, April 22, 2020 --(



Many essentials workers, including healthcare employees, grocery clerks, truck drivers, delivery service employees, mail carriers, and more, are on the front lines and at high vulnerability for risk of exposure and infection to the virus. By inspiring action to make and donate face coverings, the campaign hopes to aid in the health and safety of these everyday heroes, and help slow the spread of the virus within local communities.



“During this unprecedented time, so many occupational health nurses are being called upon to provide care for essential workers and their families,” said Kaye Englebrecht, CAE, AAOHN Executive Director. “Our partnership with AFCI will help those individuals in creative industries spread awareness of the need for personal protection equipment (PPE) for essential workers during a public health crisis.”



“AFCI is proud to be working with AAOHN and mobilizing our members and their customers to support essential workers at this critical time,” stated Peter Finn, AFCI Executive Director. “Together, we can help slow the spread of this disease and give back to so many who are putting their lives at risk every day to provide critical support to society.”



Participants can share their stories and photos of completed face covers on social media using #facecoversforworkers. Resources, campaign toolkit, and more information on the initiative can be found online at creativeindustries.org/facecovers and aaohn.org/face-covers



About AAOHN

The American Association of Occupational Health Nurses (AAOHN) is the professional association of licensed nurses who promote the health and safety of workplaces, their employees and their families.



About AFCI

Ande Leslie

312-321-5173



www.aaohn.org



