Diamond Wholesale Group, Inc.'s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Diamond & Custom Jewelry Profits to Benefit Charity

18% of the profits from all of Diamond Wholesale Group, Inc.'s international diamond & custom jewelry sales during the coronavirus (COVID-19) global lockdown will result in a charitable donation benefiting the ASPCA.

We will all overcome these trying times together. Miami, FL, April 22, 2020 --( PR.com )-- In addressing industry stakeholders, Veronica Waldman, a principal of Diamond Wholesale Group, Inc. (DWGI) emphasized that: "Giving back is a core value of DWGI and that 18% of the profits from all of DWGI's international diamond & custom jewelry sales during the coronavirus (COVID-19) global lockdown will result in a charitable donation benefiting the American Society For The Prevention Of Cruelty To Animals (ASPCA)."DWGI and Veronica Waldman embrace this charitable undertaking, as another means of fostering charitable causes and serves to highlight the importance of giving back to society from the natural earthly treasures provided by Diamond Wholesale Group, Inc. to its global clientele.DWGI's utmost priority is the health, safety and well being of its valued global clientele.DWGI has implemented all necessary health and safety precautions in light of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) global lockdown.DWGI remains available via: telephone, email, teleconference and text for all inquiries regarding its World Class Premium Natural Diamonds, Premium Diamond Rough & Custom Hand-Crafted Heirloom Jewelry.Please do not hesitate to contact DWGI's Diamond & Gemstone Specialists via Email at: Info@DiamondWholesaleGroup.com or via Domestic USA Telephone (305)560-0072 for a Custom Hand-Crafted Heirloom Jewelry Design Consultation & a corresponding Confidential Reduced Dealer Price Quote.DWGI's staff and resources remain available for all inquiries. DWGI is exclusive to the International Diamond Trade and select Private Clientele.Diamond Wholesale Group, Inc. looks forward to exceeding expectations and fostering important charitable causes.We will all overcome these trying times together. Contact Information Diamond Wholesale Group, Inc.

