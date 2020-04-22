Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Axiomtek Press Release

Receive press releases from Axiomtek: By Email RSS Feeds: Axiomtek Releases Scalable Value-Added I/O Modules (VAMs) and Durable Anti-Vibration Kit for Integration with Intelligent Transportation Embedded Systems

Axiomtek's VAMs and anti-vibration kit combined with its high quality transportation products can offer high flexibility, customizability and durability to meet the requirements of a wide range of applications in the transportation industry.

City of Industry, CA, April 22, 2020 --



Axiomtek offers nine types of VAMs for its tBOX300 series and tBOX500 series transportation embedded systems to meet different requirements for various applications. The VAMs, tBOX300 series and tBOX500 series are all EN 50155-certified and have undergone electronic equipment testing and environmental testing to ensure reliable operation under a variety of power conditions. These flexible VAMs offer a high degree of scalability and true customer value with a shorter time-to-market and reduced overall deployment costs.



The customizable anti-vibration kit is designed for our tBOX and UST series products to offer more stability in harsh operating environments. The anti-vibration kit can withstand extreme temperatures with its aluminum extrusion and heavy-duty steel construction. It can easily be installed as a wall mount. The multi-directional dampers also play an important role in the stability of the anti-vibration kit. Additionally, the anti-vibration kit improves the vibration endurance of the HDD to 2 Grms.



“With 30 years of experience in the embedded industry, Axiomtek has been providing its customers with flexible and highly customizable solutions. To fully implement the idea of the all-in-one system, Axiomtek offers a wide range of scalable value-added I/O modules (VAMs) that system integrators and transit authorities can choose from to customize our tBOX300 and tBOX500 products to fit their specific project demands,” said Sharon Huang, a product manager of the Transportation Embedded Systems Division at Axiomtek. “Axiomtek’s anti-vibration kit is designed to enhance the durability of our transportation embedded systems and extend the product lifetimes.”



Axiomtek’s wide selection of value-added I/O modules for its tBOX300 and tBOX500 products, and its anti-vibration kit for its tBOX and UST series products are now available. For more information, please visit us.axiomtek.com or contact us at solutions@axiomtek.com.



About Axiomtek Co., Ltd



Axiomtek Co., Ltd. established in 1990, is one of the world's leading designers/manufacturers of embedded industrial computer products. From its origin as a turnkey systems integrator specializing in data acquisition and control systems, Axiomtek has trended with the IIoT evolution by offering smart industrial computer solutions and value-added services for a variety of mission-critical industries including transportation, medical, industrial automation, power utilities and renewable energy, digital signage, network appliances, gaming and retail/POS/Kiosks. The company has more than 60 distributor and technology partners globally. Axiomtek offers industrial computer platforms, single board computers and system on modules, fanless and rugged embedded systems, intelligent transportation systems, EtherCAT Master Controllers, IoT gateway devices, touch panel computers, medical grade PCs, digital signage OPS players, industrial network and network appliances and casino gaming platforms.



Axiomtek USA headquarters is located in City of Industry, Calif. Established in 1994, the subsidiary incorporates product integration and logistics as well as a wide range of service offerings including design assistance, technical support and return merchandise assistance. Axiomtek Systems in Methuen, MA, the company’s Eastern regional headquarters, has added a high level of expertise on COTS integration and a variety of value-added engineering services to Axiomtek USA’s comprehensive suite of capabilities. Axiomtek USA has become the premier service provider for systems integration assistance and project management.



Larry Wu

1-888-462-9466



us.axiomtek.com



