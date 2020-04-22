The Stephanie Coats Team, Keller Williams Realty, Lists Home in North Gilham

Press Releases Stephanie Coats, Principal Broker, Keller... Press Release

Stephanie Coats, The Stephanie Coats Team, Lists Home in North Gilham Neighborhood.

The Mission Statement for the Team is to skillfully guide clients through one of the biggest financial and personal decisions of their lives and to develop lifelong relationships along the way. Eugene, OR, April 22, 2020 --( PR.com )-- This home offers an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, and a gas fireplace. In the kitchen you will find granite countertops, cherry cabinets, stainless steel gas appliances, and more. The master suite features a private bathroom with a dual sink vanity and plenty of closet space. Outside you will find a spacious patio and a gas firepit.2133 Wester St is listed for $395,000.If you are interested in this home or other homes in Eugene, Oregon or other surrounding areas, call Stephanie Coats at 541-554-9435.The Mission Statement for the Team is to skillfully guide clients through one of the biggest financial and personal decisions of their lives and to develop lifelong relationships along the way. Contact Information The Stephanie Coats Team - Eugene Home Group

Danielle Wilkinson

541-349-2644



eugenehomegroup.com



