The Stephanie Coats Team, Keller Williams Realty, Lists Home in North Gilham

Eugene, OR, April 22, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- This home offers an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, and a gas fireplace. In the kitchen you will find granite countertops, cherry cabinets, stainless steel gas appliances, and more. The master suite features a private bathroom with a dual sink vanity and plenty of closet space. Outside you will find a spacious patio and a gas firepit.
2133 Wester St is listed for $395,000.
If you are interested in this home or other homes in Eugene, Oregon or other surrounding areas, call Stephanie Coats at 541-554-9435.
