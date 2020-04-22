Local Author Wins Christian Indie Award by Teaching Young Girls Positive Affirmations

Press Releases Belinda N. Mays Press Release

Tomball, TX, April 22, 2020 --



Founded in 2008 by the Christian Small Publishers Association, the Christian Indie Awards recognizes outstanding Christian books by independent authors and small publishers for outstanding contribution to Christian life.



“I thank God that this book is being read and recognized all over the world. My church even purchased copies for all the preschool rooms,” says Mays. The book teaches elementary-aged girls about God’s affirmations of beauty, intelligence, and strength. It includes Bible verses paired with empowering poetry and breathtaking illustrations. “After reading this book, my hope is that girls will feel loved, empowered, and encouraged to build a solid educational and spiritual foundation rooted in God’s truth.”



The book debuted as the #1 new release on Amazon's Children's Bible Reference & Interpretation list and has already received some great reviews from industry leaders.



"Thank you for sharing this beautiful, warm book. It's God's image. It's wonderful," wrote Nikki Giovanni, award-winning poet, author, educator, and activist.



"I found it effortlessly translated the Biblical passages of yesteryear into #blackgirlmagic," wrote Christine Michel Carter, creator of Mompreneur and Me.



Mays, a graduate of Huston-Tillotson University and the University of Texas at Austin, discovered her love of storytelling following more than a decade working as a successful IT professional. Mays used the death of her father, Berkins Booker Jr., as inspiration to enter and win a Toastmasters Tall Tale contest with a speech highlighting his career as an Air Force mechanic. This resulted in her first book, “My Amazing Dad.” Two years later, Mays published "7 Days With Daddy" which is a nontraditional story about a mom going away for business travel and the shenanigans that daddy and daughter get into--a tribute to Super Dads everywhere.



“My father’s death has guided me to a higher purpose: promote literacy and the black family,” said Mays. “I want to create books that teach and empower children of color and “I Am, God's Affirmations for Little Girls” does just that.



To learn more about The Christian Indie Awards, visit:

https://www.christianaward.com.



Belinda Mays

817-804-1906





