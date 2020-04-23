Loveforce Internartional to Release the Title Song from a Movie Soundtrack

Press Releases Loveforce International Publishing Company Press Release

Loveforce International Records will release the Title Song from the soundtrack of the movie "She's Allergic to Cats."

She’s allergic to Cats is a cult film with a current score of 88% on Rotten Tomatoes. It was released on iTunes and Amazon Prime on April 7th. The film centers on the exploits of a dog groomer who makes films nobody wants to see. While trying to raise funds for his latest project a remake of the classic horror film “Carrie.” Then he meets the girl of his dreams but there’s one problem. She’s allergic to cats. It’s a problem because the dog groomer’s film remake has cats in all of the acting roles.



“I actually love the way that Davis was able to capture a lot of the key points in the film in his title song,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas, “While blending them into a very catchy pop tune,” he continued.



The Davis penned and recorded song “She’s Allergic to Cats” will be released on iTunes, Amazon Music, Spotify, Google Play, Deezer, Napster, iHeart Radio, Ahghami, bandcamp, Instagram / Facebook, Claromusica, Pandora, Kkbox, Tik Tok, Saavn, and Media Net.



