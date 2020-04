Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Chair Letter Released for SMi Group’s Pre-Filled Syringes San Francisco 2020

SMi reports: Exclusive Chair letter invite released for inaugural Pre-filled Syringes San Francisco, USA this September.

San Francisco, CA, April 23, 2020 --(



The conference will address the rapidly growing pre-filled syringes market, where top representatives from established pharma companies will come together to discuss their exclusive insight on topics such as: the sphere of regulation, new digital technology trends, human studies and innovative design and delivery systems within the prefilled syringe industry.



For those interested in attending, an early bird saving of £600 for bookings made by 30th April 2020 is available online. Register at http://www.prefilled-sanfrancisco.com/prcom2



SMi is delighted to welcome as chairs for the San Francisco 2020 conference Shannon Clark, Principal, UserWise and Steven Badelt, Founder and Managing Partner, Suttons Creek, Inc,



Excerpt of Chair Letter:

“Dear Colleagues

As chairs of SMi’s Pre-Filled Syringes San Francisco conference, we cordially invite you to attend this anticipated event taking place on the 14th-15th of September 2020 in San Francisco.



"In an ever-growing injectable delivery industry, this packed 2-day agenda will provide a unique opportunity to assess updates and strategy for digital health and connectivity, plus advances and industry challenges in platform and device selection. Furthermore, this conference will allow for benchmarking against the latest research with industry and academic insights into biologics, biosimilars and biocompatibility for Drug/Device Combination Products and essential updates from regulatory and notified bodies in addition to industry experts.



"Following the main event, 2 post-conference, workshops will be held on Wednesday 16th September 2020. There will be the opportunity to discuss ‘Human Factors and Risk Management’ with UserWise and to understand the best strategy for the current Pre-Filled Syringe Regulatory environment with BSI.”



There will also be a post-conference workshop day on the 16th of September 2020 featuring two half-day workshops.



The event brochure with the full chair letter, agenda and speaker line-up is available to download from the website http://www.prefilled-sanfrancisco.com/prcom2



Pre-filled Syringes San Francisco

14TH – 15TH September 2020

Hyatt Centric Fisherman's Wharf, San Francisco



For media queries please contact Jinna Sidhu at hsidhu@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0)20 7827 6088



About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk San Francisco, CA, April 23, 2020 --( PR.com )-- SMi Group is delighted to announce the inaugural Pre-filled Syringes San Francisco conference, taking place on the 14th and 15th September 2020, in San Francisco, USA.The conference will address the rapidly growing pre-filled syringes market, where top representatives from established pharma companies will come together to discuss their exclusive insight on topics such as: the sphere of regulation, new digital technology trends, human studies and innovative design and delivery systems within the prefilled syringe industry.For those interested in attending, an early bird saving of £600 for bookings made by 30th April 2020 is available online. Register at http://www.prefilled-sanfrancisco.com/prcom2SMi is delighted to welcome as chairs for the San Francisco 2020 conference Shannon Clark, Principal, UserWise and Steven Badelt, Founder and Managing Partner, Suttons Creek, Inc,Excerpt of Chair Letter:“Dear ColleaguesAs chairs of SMi’s Pre-Filled Syringes San Francisco conference, we cordially invite you to attend this anticipated event taking place on the 14th-15th of September 2020 in San Francisco."In an ever-growing injectable delivery industry, this packed 2-day agenda will provide a unique opportunity to assess updates and strategy for digital health and connectivity, plus advances and industry challenges in platform and device selection. Furthermore, this conference will allow for benchmarking against the latest research with industry and academic insights into biologics, biosimilars and biocompatibility for Drug/Device Combination Products and essential updates from regulatory and notified bodies in addition to industry experts."Following the main event, 2 post-conference, workshops will be held on Wednesday 16th September 2020. There will be the opportunity to discuss ‘Human Factors and Risk Management’ with UserWise and to understand the best strategy for the current Pre-Filled Syringe Regulatory environment with BSI.”There will also be a post-conference workshop day on the 16th of September 2020 featuring two half-day workshops.The event brochure with the full chair letter, agenda and speaker line-up is available to download from the website http://www.prefilled-sanfrancisco.com/prcom2Pre-filled Syringes San Francisco14TH – 15TH September 2020Hyatt Centric Fisherman's Wharf, San FranciscoFor media queries please contact Jinna Sidhu at hsidhu@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0)20 7827 6088About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk Contact Information SMi Group

Jinna Sidhu

+44 (0) 20 7827 6088



http://www.prefilled-sanfrancisco.com/prcom2



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SMi Group Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend