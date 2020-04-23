CISSP Certification: A Good Idea to Make a Successful Career in Cybersecurity - certxpert.com

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Certxpert.com Press Release

CISSP certification is one such Information Security certification that one should truly consider for making a successful career in the IT security and cybersecurity domain. Being recognized worldwide and serves as a strong sign that one owns both the skills and knowledge to sufficiently deliver information security. Therefore, various industries want employees with CISSP certification for both IT jobs and managerial positions.

New York, NY, April 23, 2020



What is the CISSP certification?

CISSP or Certified Information Systems Security Professional certification is a Cyber certification that is offered by (ISC)2 which is an international non-profit organization.



There are several types of cybercrimes such as morphine malware, botnets, online fraud, cyber extortion, and many more. These serious cybercrimes hamper industries vastly. Businesses face substantial losses to production. Due to dangerous losses, the importance of IT security for any association has increased in current times. (ISC)2 CISSP certification has become one of the best IT security certifications, and various industries want employees with CISSP certification for both IT jobs and managerial positions. In some places like - Government defense services for the administrative account, IT Security certifications are mandatory, and CISSP certification is included in the list of preferable certifications in these organizations.



Speaking regarding the importance of CISSP certification an expert of certxpert.com says – “when one studies IT security certifications, like CISSP certification, one expects their skills and knowledge to be in high demand. Industries using computers, especially businesses that have online existence are extra conscious of the risk to IT networks, and systems. So, more and more industries have begun to understand the value of these skills as the online appearance of the company is of utmost significance these days.”



Pre-requisite for the CISSP Exam certification

There are certain pre-requisites to get CISSP (ISC)2 certification, one requires to have at least 5years of expertise in working directly in security as it relates to two or more of the following domains of (ISC)2 CISSP:



Domains mainly include- Asset Security, Security and Risk Management, Communication and Network Security, Identity and Access Management (IAM), Security Architecture and Engineering, Security Operations, Security Assessment and Testing, Software Development Security.



Alternatively, if one has a 4-year college degree in information security or regional equivalent or an extra certificate from the (ISC)² approved list one would only require having 4 years of experience.



Good Idea to Get a CISSP Certification

CISSP certification is one such Information Security certification that one should truly consider for making a successful career in the IT security and cybersecurity domain. Being recognized worldwide and serves as a strong sign that one owns both the skills and knowledge to sufficiently deliver information security.

Visit www.certxpert.com for more details about (ISC)² certifications and to 100% pass CISSP certification.



About certxpert.com

Certxpert.com is partner with several Authorized Testing Centers (Vue and Prometric) all over the world. No matter which place you are located in, we can help you pass all the tests. We provide services for different IT certifications, including, CompTIA Certifications, CASP, Security+, Network+, A+, Linux+ LPI, Server+, Microsoft Certifications, MCSE, MCSA, MTA, MCSD, MCP, MCITP, MCTS, MCPD, Cisco Certifications, CCENT, CCNA, CCNP, CCIE, EC-Council, SAP, VMware, Six-Sigma, Avaya, ISACA, ISC2, CISSP, PMI, etc.…



Contact Details: -

Jack Avan

Website: - www.certxpert.com

Jack Avan

212-456-6523



http://www.certxpert.com



