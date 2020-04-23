CUI Inc SWM6 Power Supply Featured in The Edge by Future Electronics

Press Releases Future Electronics Press Release

The CUI Inc. SWM6-N Series medical power supply solution is featured in the latest edition of The Edge by Future Electronics.

Pointe Claire, Canada, April 23, 2020 --(



The CUI SWM6-N series is a fourth-edition medical-certified global power supply solution for important healthcare equipment. Featuring low power consumption, Class II construction and circuit protection, all in extremely compact packaging, this medical wall power adapter comes in horizontal and vertical orientations.



This series of adapters comes in different versions to satisfy European and North American standards, while ensuring low power consumption, Over-Voltage Protection (OVP) and Short-Circuit Protection (SCP).



Stay on top of all technology-based information on different components in The Edge, your go-to e-newsletter by Future Electronics. Geared toward engineers and buyers looking for new or leading-edge products, each edition is packed with product information, datasheets and videos showcasing the most advanced new technology in a specific area, such as sensing, lighting, automotive and more.



Visit http://www.FutureElectronics.com/subscribe to receive the latest issues of The Edge newsletter and always stay up to date with the latest innovations of the technology world. To see the entire portfolio of products available through Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.



About Future Electronics



Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.



Media Contact



Martin H. Gordon

Director, Corporate Communications

Future Electronics

www.FutureElectronics.com



514-694-7710 (ext. 2236)

Fax: 514-630-2671

Pointe Claire, Canada, April 23, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is featuring the CUI Inc. SWM6-N Series medical power adapter in this month's edition of The Edge.The CUI SWM6-N series is a fourth-edition medical-certified global power supply solution for important healthcare equipment. Featuring low power consumption, Class II construction and circuit protection, all in extremely compact packaging, this medical wall power adapter comes in horizontal and vertical orientations.This series of adapters comes in different versions to satisfy European and North American standards, while ensuring low power consumption, Over-Voltage Protection (OVP) and Short-Circuit Protection (SCP).Stay on top of all technology-based information on different components in The Edge, your go-to e-newsletter by Future Electronics. Geared toward engineers and buyers looking for new or leading-edge products, each edition is packed with product information, datasheets and videos showcasing the most advanced new technology in a specific area, such as sensing, lighting, automotive and more.Visit http://www.FutureElectronics.com/subscribe to receive the latest issues of The Edge newsletter and always stay up to date with the latest innovations of the technology world. To see the entire portfolio of products available through Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.About Future ElectronicsFuture Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.Media ContactMartin H. GordonDirector, Corporate CommunicationsFuture Electronicswww.FutureElectronics.com514-694-7710 (ext. 2236)Fax: 514-630-2671martin.gordon@FutureElectronics.com

Martin H. Gordon

514-694-7710



https://www.futureelectronics.com

237 Hymus Boulevard, Pointe Claire, Quebec H9R 5C7, Canada



