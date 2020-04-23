CUI Inc SWM6 Power Supply Featured in The Edge by Future Electronics

Pointe Claire, Canada, April 23, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is featuring the CUI Inc. SWM6-N Series medical power adapter in this month's edition of The Edge.
The CUI SWM6-N series is a fourth-edition medical-certified global power supply solution for important healthcare equipment. Featuring low power consumption, Class II construction and circuit protection, all in extremely compact packaging, this medical wall power adapter comes in horizontal and vertical orientations.
This series of adapters comes in different versions to satisfy European and North American standards, while ensuring low power consumption, Over-Voltage Protection (OVP) and Short-Circuit Protection (SCP).
Stay on top of all technology-based information on different components in The Edge, your go-to e-newsletter by Future Electronics. Geared toward engineers and buyers looking for new or leading-edge products, each edition is packed with product information, datasheets and videos showcasing the most advanced new technology in a specific area, such as sensing, lighting, automotive and more.
Visit http://www.FutureElectronics.com/subscribe to receive the latest issues of The Edge newsletter and always stay up to date with the latest innovations of the technology world. To see the entire portfolio of products available through Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.
About Future Electronics
Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.
Media Contact
Martin H. Gordon
Director, Corporate Communications
Future Electronics
www.FutureElectronics.com
514-694-7710 (ext. 2236)
Fax: 514-630-2671
martin.gordon@FutureElectronics.com