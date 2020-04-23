Press Releases Jolly Roger Brew Press Release

Receive press releases from Jolly Roger Brew: By Email RSS Feeds: Jolly Roger Brew Introduces bLIMEy! a Tropical Pale Ale with a Hint of Lime to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo

Jolly Roger Brew is offering bLIMEy!, a refreshing gold ale with a hint of lime, for take-out, curb-side pick up, in growlers and 16 oz. cans.

Mooresville, NC, April 23, 2020 --(



Curb-side pickup is available at their Mooresville location at 236 Raceway Drive on Thursday and Friday from 4-7pm. In addition to the bLIMEy!, Jolly Roger is offering it’s flagship tropically inspired IPAtch, an enjoyable, smooth, delicious IPA with citrus notes and an ABV:7.5%.



Jolly Roger Brew (JRB) is a veteran owned and operated brewery located at 236 Raceway Drive, Mooresville, NC. JRB offers limited, custom and exclusive batches of Ale. For more information please visit www.jollyrogerbrew.com and Facebook @jollyrogerbrew. Mooresville, NC, April 23, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Stuck at home and dreaming of a tropical vacation? Looking for a liquid treasure to complement your Cinco de Mayo celebration? Jolly Roger Brew is offering bLIMEy!, a refreshing gold ale with a hint of lime, for take-out in growlers and 16 oz. cans.Curb-side pickup is available at their Mooresville location at 236 Raceway Drive on Thursday and Friday from 4-7pm. In addition to the bLIMEy!, Jolly Roger is offering it’s flagship tropically inspired IPAtch, an enjoyable, smooth, delicious IPA with citrus notes and an ABV:7.5%.Jolly Roger Brew (JRB) is a veteran owned and operated brewery located at 236 Raceway Drive, Mooresville, NC. JRB offers limited, custom and exclusive batches of Ale. For more information please visit www.jollyrogerbrew.com and Facebook @jollyrogerbrew. Contact Information Jolly Roger Brew

Tony Philipp

704-769-0305



jollyrogerbrew.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Jolly Roger Brew