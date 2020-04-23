PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Jolly Roger Brew

Press Release

Receive press releases from Jolly Roger Brew: By Email RSS Feeds:

Jolly Roger Brew Introduces bLIMEy! a Tropical Pale Ale with a Hint of Lime to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo


Jolly Roger Brew is offering bLIMEy!, a refreshing gold ale with a hint of lime, for take-out, curb-side pick up, in growlers and 16 oz. cans.

Mooresville, NC, April 23, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Stuck at home and dreaming of a tropical vacation? Looking for a liquid treasure to complement your Cinco de Mayo celebration? Jolly Roger Brew is offering bLIMEy!, a refreshing gold ale with a hint of lime, for take-out in growlers and 16 oz. cans.

Curb-side pickup is available at their Mooresville location at 236 Raceway Drive on Thursday and Friday from 4-7pm. In addition to the bLIMEy!, Jolly Roger is offering it’s flagship tropically inspired IPAtch, an enjoyable, smooth, delicious IPA with citrus notes and an ABV:7.5%.

Jolly Roger Brew (JRB) is a veteran owned and operated brewery located at 236 Raceway Drive, Mooresville, NC. JRB offers limited, custom and exclusive batches of Ale. For more information please visit www.jollyrogerbrew.com and Facebook @jollyrogerbrew.
Contact Information
Jolly Roger Brew
Tony Philipp
704-769-0305
Contact
jollyrogerbrew.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Jolly Roger Brew
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help