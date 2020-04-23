Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Britannia - Invasion: The Civilis Saga - Part 4" by Peter Baggott

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Michael Terence Publishing Press Release

Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Britannia - Invasion: The Civilis Saga Series - Part 4" by Peter Baggott.

Thame, United Kingdom, April 23, 2020



Emperor Claudius struggles to establish himself in the people's and specifically in the eyes of the legions. He has recovered the final missing Eagle of Teutoberg, but he needs more.



King Verica begs help from his Roman overlords to end Togodumnus and Caratacus’ usurpation of his lands and their blocking of trade with Rome.



Imperial Secretary Narcissus’ power is aligned with the Emperor so if the Emperor falls so will he. Who would be stupid enough to volunteer to travel to Britannia and report back as a spy? He must have a military background, have served in Germania, be ruthless and expendable.



Four Legions travel to the coast in preparation of an invasion, but superstition rears its ugly head. They need their Emperor to lead them but someone else must act of his behalf, but who? "Io Saturnalia" is the cry and the Saturnalicius princeps orders them to invade Britannia promising the Emperor will be there for the final victory.



Togodumnus and Caratacus gather the tribes at the first major river, The Medway, with superior numbers including chariots. Who will be the victor?



This work is available in multiple formats:

Paperback (392 pages) - ISBN 9781913653019

Kindle eBook - ASIN B08669J4ML



Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/BRIT



Published by - Michael Terence Publishing

The Civilis Saga Series also includes

VICTUS : Part 1

ILONA – Wolf Queen : Part 2

CAY – Rosevetha’s Curse: The Civilis Saga : Part 3



About Peter Baggott

Peter Baggott is an author with a deep interest in Roman history. He has served in three uniformed employments and is very familiar with Roman tactics which are still used in everyday life: shield tactics and skills – testudo being much used in the Police and Prison Service.



Peter chose for his writing this historical genre because of his innate interest in the subject and having been born in the Roman city of Lindvm, modern-day Lincoln.

In his teens, on a daily basis, while delivering newspapers, Peter traversed the exposed Roman remains from The Steep to the Newport Arch, the only full Roman archway in Great Britain.



While working in a local hotel close to the ruins he utilised this knowledge to become a self-appointed guide to visitors from far and wide and has continued to keep up to date with local finds. There are many stories surrounding the infamous Legio IX Hispana, who were based in Lindvm, their disappearance has inspired his continuing interest in all things Roman.



Peter has also visited numerous Roman sites, both in the UK and in Europe and has used original Roman historical sources of Tacitus, Suetonius and Dio, Google Maps for distancing and location, Wikipedia and several archaeological online sources. Thus, he tries to keep abreast with new finds upgrading his work accordingly.



About Michael Terence Publishing

Web: www.mtp.agency

Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.



For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:



Marketing & Promotions

Michael Terence Publishing

Two Brewers House

2A Wellington Street

Thame

Oxfordshire OX9 3BN

UK

Email: admin@mtp.agency

Web: www.mtp.agency

