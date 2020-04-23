Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Some of These Days..." By Christopher Kerr

Press Releases Michael Terence Publishing Press Release

Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Some of These Days..." – a thriller by Christopher Kerr.

It’s the summer of 1970. Over a period of ten weeks, a series of enigmatic messages appear in the classified ads section of The Times. Apparently exchanges between a London HQ and its agents in the Middle East, they centre around negotiations with a shadowy, undoubtedly hostile, foreign organisation.



Are they a teaser for a new spy film, a plug for an exotic aftershave? Or is something more sinister in play?



In Liverpool a young man puzzles over the messages and, as he seeks to impose order on his relationship with an elusive young woman, devises a narrative which gives life to the cryptic characters he knows only through their signals.



"Some of These Days" weaves these parallel threads into an intricate tale of espionage and double-dealing where the truth is deceptive and fact and imagination seamlessly intertwine.



"Some of These Days..." is available in multiple formats worldwide:

Paperback: 240 pages

ISBN-13: 9781913653088

Dimensions: 12.9 x 1.5 x 19.8 cm

Amazon Kindle eBook: B086699KH8

Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/SOTD

Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020



About the Author



Christopher Kerr spent much of his working life in television and the arts. After a spell as director of an arts centre in Liverpool, he joined Granada TV where he worked as a reporter and producer.



Most recently he co-founded Bay TV Liverpool, which, in 2013 won the local broadcast TV franchise for Merseyside.



Now retired, Christopher lives in Wiltshire.



About Michael Terence Publishing

Web: www.mtp.agency

Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.



