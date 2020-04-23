Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Some of These Days..." By Christopher Kerr

Thame, United Kingdom, April 23, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- About "Some of These Days...":
It’s the summer of 1970. Over a period of ten weeks, a series of enigmatic messages appear in the classified ads section of The Times. Apparently exchanges between a London HQ and its agents in the Middle East, they centre around negotiations with a shadowy, undoubtedly hostile, foreign organisation.
Are they a teaser for a new spy film, a plug for an exotic aftershave? Or is something more sinister in play?
In Liverpool a young man puzzles over the messages and, as he seeks to impose order on his relationship with an elusive young woman, devises a narrative which gives life to the cryptic characters he knows only through their signals.
"Some of These Days" weaves these parallel threads into an intricate tale of espionage and double-dealing where the truth is deceptive and fact and imagination seamlessly intertwine.
"Some of These Days..." is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 240 pages
ISBN-13: 9781913653088
Dimensions: 12.9 x 1.5 x 19.8 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B086699KH8
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/SOTD
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020
About the Author
Christopher Kerr spent much of his working life in television and the arts. After a spell as director of an arts centre in Liverpool, he joined Granada TV where he worked as a reporter and producer.
Most recently he co-founded Bay TV Liverpool, which, in 2013 won the local broadcast TV franchise for Merseyside.
Now retired, Christopher lives in Wiltshire.
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
