PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Michael Terence Publishing

Press Release

Receive press releases from Michael Terence Publishing: By Email RSS Feeds:

Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Some of These Days..." By Christopher Kerr


Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Some of These Days..." – a thriller by Christopher Kerr.

Thame, United Kingdom, April 23, 2020 --(PR.com)-- About "Some of These Days...":

It’s the summer of 1970. Over a period of ten weeks, a series of enigmatic messages appear in the classified ads section of The Times. Apparently exchanges between a London HQ and its agents in the Middle East, they centre around negotiations with a shadowy, undoubtedly hostile, foreign organisation.

Are they a teaser for a new spy film, a plug for an exotic aftershave? Or is something more sinister in play?

In Liverpool a young man puzzles over the messages and, as he seeks to impose order on his relationship with an elusive young woman, devises a narrative which gives life to the cryptic characters he knows only through their signals.

"Some of These Days" weaves these parallel threads into an intricate tale of espionage and double-dealing where the truth is deceptive and fact and imagination seamlessly intertwine.

"Some of These Days..." is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 240 pages
ISBN-13: 9781913653088
Dimensions: 12.9 x 1.5 x 19.8 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B086699KH8
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/SOTD
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020

About the Author

Christopher Kerr spent much of his working life in television and the arts. After a spell as director of an arts centre in Liverpool, he joined Granada TV where he worked as a reporter and producer.

Most recently he co-founded Bay TV Liverpool, which, in 2013 won the local broadcast TV franchise for Merseyside.

Now retired, Christopher lives in Wiltshire.

About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.

For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Contact Information
Michael Terence Publishing
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
Contact
mtp.agency

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Michael Terence Publishing
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help