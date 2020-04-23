In Partnership with Procter & Gamble, Matthew 25: Ministries is Providing COVID-19 Disaster Response



Matthew 25: Ministries, an international humanitarian aid and disaster relief organization headquartered in Cincinnati, OH and Procter & Gamble (P&G) are collaborating together via multiple channels to provide maximum support for those on the front lines of preventing, containing and treating the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).





Matthew 25: Ministries, an international humanitarian aid and disaster relief organization headquartered in Cincinnati, OH and Procter & Gamble (P&G) are collaborating together via multiple channels to provide maximum support for those on the front lines of preventing, containing and treating the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).



Procter & Gamble has been a valued corporate supporter of Matthew 25: Ministries since 2005 with trusted brands like Tide, Pantene, Gillette and Pampers. In 2012, P&G began partnering with Matthew 25 on a mobile disaster relief program, and in 2015, the Tide Loads of Hope Mobile Unit was added to Matthew 25: Ministries fleet of disaster vehicles. P&G provides product donations of essential personal hygiene and cleaning supplies and has P&G care kits packaged in advance of natural disasters and crises.



As part of their initial response to COVID-19, these prepositioned supplies provided core support, enhancing Matthew 25’s ability to rapidly deploy supplies for hospitals, fire departments, police departments, nursing homes, schools, healthcare facilities, and more, helping care for people on the front lines as well as high-risk populations such as the sick, the elderly, the impoverished, and others in need. Many of these groups were struggling to secure materials to protect their staff and care for those in need due to the increased demand during this crisis.



"The value added by P&G products for recipients is enormous," said Matthew 25's CEO Tim Mettey. "They enhance hygiene, decrease stress, and provide a sense of familiarity in uncertain conditions. They are the basic necessities we all count on and offer comfort and a sense of normalcy during these incredibly stressful times."



P&G’s dedication to doing the right thing and being a force for good extends to every aspect of their commitment to making a positive impact in the communities where their employees live and work as well as the broader world. Through collaborative partnerships like those with Matthew 25: Ministries, P&G is able to broaden their community outreach by bringing the comforts of home to people affected by natural disasters and crises throughout the U.S. and worldwide.



In addition to their exceptional product support of Matthew 25: Ministries, The Procter & Gamble Fund of the Greater Cincinnati Foundation also provides financial support for Matthew 25: Ministries’ programming. P&G volunteers also dedicate many service hours each year supporting this programming.



For the most current information on Matthew 25: Ministries and P&G’s distribution activities, please visit https://m25m.org/disaster/covid19updates/ or follow Matthew 25 on Facebook facebook.com/m25m.org, Instagram instagram.com/m25m_org and Twitter twitter.com/M25M_org. For more in-depth information about Matthew 25: Ministries’ humanitarian aid and disaster relief efforts or to schedule an interview, please contact Joodi Archer joodi@m25m.org. For information about the P&G disaster relief efforts, please contact Julie deSylva at desylva.j@pg.com or call (513) 780-0006.



About Matthew 25: Ministries: Matthew 25: Ministries rescues and reuses approximately 13,000,000 pounds of products each year and redistributes them to people in desperate need throughout the US and worldwide. Each year, Matthew 25: Ministries impacts the lives of more than 18,000,000 individuals throughout the United States and around the world. Matthew 25 is ranked on Forbes' list of America’s Top Charities. Matthew 25 is also highly ranked among approximately 3,500 four-star charities on Charity Navigator. Matthew 25: Ministries is accredited by the Better Business Bureau through the "Wise Giving Alliance Standards". For more information, or to schedule an interview, contact Joodi Archer at Matthew 25: Ministries joodi@m25m.org or visit www.m25m.org.



About P&G’S Disaster Relief Program: As a Company committed to being a force for good and a force for growth, we believe we have a responsibility to give back to the communities where we live and work. At P&G, we want to make every day better for people around the world. We know that after a natural disaster, our brands can play an important role in helping provide the comforts of home and bringing a sense of normalcy to those who need it most. P&G has been working with Matthew 25: Ministries to bring this relief to those in the U.S. impacted by natural disasters since 2012. For more information, please visit https://us.pg.com/community-impact/. Joodi Archer

(513) 793-6256



www.m25m.org



