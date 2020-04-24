Elite Tinting And Glass Cleaning - Home Window Tinting in South Daytona to Better Pass the COVID-19 Quarantine Time

Press Releases Elite Tinting And Glass Cleaning Press Release

The COVID-19 quarantine took all of the USA by surprise. Everyone now knows just how important it is to be comfortable indoors while still being able to enjoy the outdoors.

South Daytona, FL, April 24, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Being indoors and spending almost the whole day inside our homes has become a daily and regular thing during this crisis. This has taught our entire country just how important it is to be able to be comfortable at home while still being able to appreciate the view of the outdoors.

With privacy films that reflect the outside view while still seeing the outside perfectly and clearly, home window tinting owners are really getting the extra benefit during this pandemic.

Imagine having all the curtains and drapes fully open, yet being protected from UV rays, glare, heat from the sun, and prying eyes. Being able to remain inside while enjoying some outdoor view without sacrificing privacy has become so much more important during and no doubt after this pandemic.

Now, for people who have not yet gotten their house windows tinted, they can contact one of the residential windows tinting specialist at Elite Tinting And Glass Cleaning to get a free, no obligation or strings attach quote. Anyone can read more about all the benefits of getting home window tinting here:

https://www.elitetintingflorida.com/window-tint-film

From reducing the energy bill to protecting furniture from fading, the benefits of getting home windows tinted are listed here.

If anyone has any other questions and/or concerns, do not hesitate to contact Elite Tinting And Glass Cleaning.

Elite Tinting And Glass Cleaning
2335 S Ridgewood Ave Suite D, South Daytona, FL 32119
(386) 316-2502

Lastly, make sure to stay safe and wishing everyone the best during these uncertain times.

Matt Prescott

(386) 316-2502



https://www.elitetintingflorida.com/

2335 S Ridgewood Ave Suite D, South Daytona, FL 32119



