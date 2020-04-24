Justice Tax, LLC Ensures the Safety of Clients and Employees Through Sanitization Efforts

Press Releases Justice Tax, LLC Press Release

Justice Tax, LLC has been working diligently to ensure the safety of their clients and their employees through ramped-up sanitization efforts in their office, headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

info@justice.tax Jacksonville, FL, April 24, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Although the coronavirus has caused many business closures throughout the country, Justice Tax, LLC has been working devotedly to maintain client safety, both now and in the future for when the lockdowns are lifted. At the present time, all employees are working remotely to ensure their safety through social distancing guidelines. In addition, Justice Tax, LLC employees are conducting client meetings through video chat to accommodate their needs. The temporary "social distancing" closure of their headquarter office has not slowed or hampered client relations, and Justice Tax, LLC will continue to implement additional measures to meet their client’s needs and expectations to deliver the justice they deserve.Additionally, sanitization efforts have been implemented for the headquarter office in the event of its reopening, permitting Governor Ron DeSantis’s release of the stay-at-home order. The property management team at Sutton Park Drive is a Class “A” facility that has amped up their own sanitization efforts, beginning at the parking lot and continuing throughout its interior.No matter how long the coronavirus pandemic lasts, Justice Tax, LLC will maintain client and employee safety with dedication and determination while standing fast to continue to provide top-notch service to all taxpayers.About Justice Tax, LLC:Incorporated in 2000, Justice Tax, LLC and its predecessors continue our mission to help consumers achieve financial freedom from tax issues. For the past two decades, the founders of Justice Tax, LLC assisted consumers with financial struggles. We have facilitated over $2.2 billion of financial obligations for over 20,000 individuals. There is nothing more important to us than our relationship with our clients. Each interaction we share with our clients is held with the care we would expect ourselves. We strive for complete satisfaction every time – Justice, Truth, and Liberty for all.Contact:Justice Tax, LLC(888) 545-6007info@justice.tax Contact Information Justice Tax, LLC

