Integrated Investment Research Website Revamp


Tokyo, Japan, April 24, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Integrated Investment Research are happy to announce the complete overhaul of their website.

Director of Marketing, Michael Turner spearheaded the overhaul and had this to say on the new and improved site and what it means for the clients of Integrated Investment Research, "Well it was a long time in the works after using the same site for a while it was time for an upgrade, something that was much more user friendly for the clients of Integrated Investment Research. Now clients can look through latest and up to the minute articles on the global markets, also we have made the client area much more user friendly meaning they are able to view previous and current investments with a click of a button and all trade history is laid out in front of them so it is much easier to keep track of past performance. Integrated Investment Research is always about transparency and this new website helps us to achieve that even more."
Integrated Investment Research
Michael Turner
03-5847-3520
Contact
https://integratedinvestmentresearch.com/

