Indium Software Expands Partnership with Mendix

Indium Software, a global digital technology services company, has announced its strategic partnership with Mendix, a low-code software platform that provides tools to build, test, deploy and iterate applications in real-time.

With Mendix’s Low-code technology developers can create complete applications visually by using a drag-and-drop interface rather than writing thousands of lines of complex code and syntax. This low-code platform will allow Indium users to build complete applications with modern user interfaces, integrations, data and it has the potential to greatly decrease the time and cost needed to meet business requirements.



Indium’s full-fledged Mendix team with Rapid Certified developers & Advanced Certified developers, SMEs and dedicated R&D facility makes it one of the industry leaders in this space. Indium’s key expertise include 3rd party application & API integration, data migration from legacy systems, specialized QA for Mendix applications, application development for native/ hybrid mobile apps and custom application development for Mendix app store.



Mr. Ram Sukumar, Co-founder and CEO of Indium Software, said, “The strong business partnership between Mendix and Indium allows us to support our customers in the best possible way. Mendix and Indium partnership will provide business leaders with a new option for modernizing their IT app development, deployment, and management strategy. Using the platform’s visual, model-driven development approach, Indium can rapidly deliver agile applications with inherent business processes, workflows, data transformations, and integrations, all without traditional coding. This enables clients to shorten time-to-market, minimize cost and accelerate digital transformation. We strongly believe that Mendix development (https://www.indiumsoftware.com/mendix-development/) will be a significant tool that propels IT innovation.”



Contact Information Indium Software

Saravana Kumar

888-207-5969

https://www.indiumsoftware.com

Saravana Kumar

888-207-5969



https://www.indiumsoftware.com



