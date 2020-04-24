Integrated Investment Research - COVID-19 Update

Press Releases Integrated Investment Research Press Release

Integrated Investment Research announced that despite ongoing uncertainty with the COVID-19 pandemic, they have been able to still carry on trading and making sure clients are serviced to the fullest.



Trading Director, Martin Host spoke this week and gave his insight on the current situation, "This has been incredibly tough on everyone around the world. Businesses have gone bust and vast amounts of money wiped from the global economy. However here at Integrated Investment Research we want our clients to know that it has been business as usual for us and systematically IIR have been working around the clock to ensure all our clients assets are protected in safe haven positions so they can sleep easy that once this has blown over their investments will not be effected. Integrated Investment Research urges everyone to stay safe and stay home, together we will get through this."

