Integrated Investment Research Suspends Quarterly Meet Ups Until Further Notice

Tokyo, Japan, April 24, 2020 --(



The announcement was made last week after a lengthy meeting between all Directors and staff at Integrated Investment Research.



Due to the current pandemic and restrictive travel along with global lock downs IIR made the tough but necessary decision to suspend this particular service until further notice.



Managing Director Riccardo Maeyema had this to say, "We regret to inform our clients that no meet ups will be scheduled until we have a clearer idea of what is going to happen in respect to the coronavirus. As you know when we do run these events you can normally expect in the region of 150-300 people to attend however Integrated Investment Research feel it would be irresponsible to organize an event of this scale in the social distancing climate. We are however looking at running online events and seminars which we will talk about more over the coming months."

