Press Releases Lifetime Wellness Press Release

Receive press releases from Lifetime Wellness: By Email RSS Feeds: Grace Community Steps Up to Help Seniors in Times of Need

Tyler, TX, April 24, 2020 --(



Grace Community has called on families of students, grades K-12, to submit at least one video to a Google Drive file that will be shared to residents at Providence Park Rehabilitation and Park Place communities here in Tyler. Their videos include students playing musical instruments, reading scripture, and singing, as well as families offering greetings, well-wishes, and prayers.



Grace’s high school assistant principle, Joshua Webb, has taken a lead role in developing this school-wide outreach and has a goal to reach every resident at both communities with a video or uplifting message. He says that, “We at Grace love Easter. It’s a great time for families to get together and celebrate the resurrection of our Lord Jesus...and we felt it was disappointing that many of our folks couldn’t get together because of social distancing this year, so we looked for other ways to reach out and share Jesus’ love with our community.”



Grace Community’s generosity certainly hasn’t gone unnoticed, especially by those that are directly impacted by it. Tracy Gunter, CEO of Rehab Pro/Lifetime Wellness, recognizes that, “It says a lot about an education system that is going through this disruption -- yet still has the ability and vision to reach out with such compassion to our senior community like they have in this very difficult time. An organization’s true character reveals itself in the most challenging times, and I’m grateful for our Grace Community family for embracing this challenge the way that they have.” Gunter also added that, “their efforts are very impressive, and much appreciated.” Angela Norris, Senior VP of Marketing & Business Development at StoneGate Senior Living, says that, “connecting today’s youth with the seniors through virtual, modern communication modalities will brighten the COVID-ridden days of the residents we serve. We’re grateful that Grace & Lifetime Wellness have selected our Tyler nursing facilities for this unique opportunity.”



The community-based partnership developing between Grace Community School, Lifetime Wellness, and StoneGate Senior Living is setting an example of leadership, generosity, and selflessness for the East Texas community as a whole.



You can follow the latest developments, watch the reactions, and get involved with these organizations on Facebook at @gracetylertx, @StoneGateSL, and @lifetimewellnessltd.



Grace Community School:

Lifetime Wellness:

StoneGate Senior Living, LLC: https://stonegatesl.com/ Tyler, TX, April 24, 2020 --( PR.com )-- As the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to affect nearly every industry around the globe, long-term care is facing unique difficulties. Social isolation, lack of daily meaningful interactions, depression, and caregiver burnout were already challenges being faced before the COVID-19 breakout, but now they have been amplified. That’s why Grace Community School is taking initiative to help Lifetime Wellness and StoneGate Senior Living effectively and safely solve this dilemma by leveraging technology and combining it with a servant’s heart.Grace Community has called on families of students, grades K-12, to submit at least one video to a Google Drive file that will be shared to residents at Providence Park Rehabilitation and Park Place communities here in Tyler. Their videos include students playing musical instruments, reading scripture, and singing, as well as families offering greetings, well-wishes, and prayers.Grace’s high school assistant principle, Joshua Webb, has taken a lead role in developing this school-wide outreach and has a goal to reach every resident at both communities with a video or uplifting message. He says that, “We at Grace love Easter. It’s a great time for families to get together and celebrate the resurrection of our Lord Jesus...and we felt it was disappointing that many of our folks couldn’t get together because of social distancing this year, so we looked for other ways to reach out and share Jesus’ love with our community.”Grace Community’s generosity certainly hasn’t gone unnoticed, especially by those that are directly impacted by it. Tracy Gunter, CEO of Rehab Pro/Lifetime Wellness, recognizes that, “It says a lot about an education system that is going through this disruption -- yet still has the ability and vision to reach out with such compassion to our senior community like they have in this very difficult time. An organization’s true character reveals itself in the most challenging times, and I’m grateful for our Grace Community family for embracing this challenge the way that they have.” Gunter also added that, “their efforts are very impressive, and much appreciated.” Angela Norris, Senior VP of Marketing & Business Development at StoneGate Senior Living, says that, “connecting today’s youth with the seniors through virtual, modern communication modalities will brighten the COVID-ridden days of the residents we serve. We’re grateful that Grace & Lifetime Wellness have selected our Tyler nursing facilities for this unique opportunity.”The community-based partnership developing between Grace Community School, Lifetime Wellness, and StoneGate Senior Living is setting an example of leadership, generosity, and selflessness for the East Texas community as a whole.You can follow the latest developments, watch the reactions, and get involved with these organizations on Facebook at @gracetylertx, @StoneGateSL, and @lifetimewellnessltd.Grace Community School: www.GraceTyler.org Lifetime Wellness: https://lifetimewellness.us StoneGate Senior Living, LLC: https://stonegatesl.com/ Contact Information Lifetime Wellness

Callie Whitwell

214-514-2224



lifetimewellness.us



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Lifetime Wellness