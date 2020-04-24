Meowtel Reports Cat Adoptions Soar by 120% Since Shelter-in-Place Order Began

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Meowtel Press Release

Rescue organizations are faced with long waitlists of hopeful adopters.

COVID-19 happened to take its grip on the U.S. during a very important time of year for cat rescuers: kitten season. The number of kittens coming into the system is only at about one-third of what it was last year, despite the cat rescue groups having long lists of hopeful adopters.



"There just aren't any kittens coming through with all the shelters closed," lamented Toni Sastek of Toni's Kitty Rescue in San Francisco. "Right now, we only have about 40-50 kittens in foster care while our list of potential adopters is twice that. We usually have at least 150 kittens in foster homes around this time." With everyone staying home, there are fewer opportunities to come across kittens in the neighborhood and help them while their odds of survival are highest.



The logistics of adopting an animal are presenting new challenges. Shelters are transitioning to virtual adoptions and strict adoption-by-appointment-only routines. Yet this hasn't come as a hurdle to those who are eager to become a cat parent. Give Me Shelter Cat Rescue, also based in San Francisco, reported that adoptions and foster requests are up about 120% in the last 30 days versus a normal month. "We've already had 31 cats and older kittens adopted in the first half of this month," explained Maria Conlon from Give Me Shelter. For context, they usually see 28 cats adopted out in a normal month.



"We are so fortunate and grateful for all the people reaching out to us to adopt. We are working around the clock to help continue to rescue cats and place our kitties in forever homes," said Conlon.



