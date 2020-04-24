Builders Site Protection Now Offering Edge Guard Temporary Wall Barriers

Press Releases Builders Site Protection Press Release

Surface protection provider Builders Site Protection is now offering Edge Guard temporary wall barriers available for sale and for rent. Edge Guard is the leading temporary barrier system in hospitals, and is a great solution for creating containment barriers related to COVID-19.

Bend, OR, April 24, 2020 --



Edge Guard is a customizable system of doors, adjustable height panels, exhaust ports, and hinged corners that quickly lock together to create a negative air barrier that is customizable and site-specific. Edge Guard can be built with any combination of angled corners and straight panels to create a perfectly fitting barrier of any size and shape. Edge Guard panels can extend in height between 7’8” and 10’0”, with custom panel options that can extend up to 12’.



Not only is Edge Guard more professional looking than barriers built on a jobsite, it is reusable. Because it can be reused and because it can be assembled so quickly, Edge Guard ultimately passes substantial savings onto the builder over time. Numerous commercial contractors in the Pacific Northwest now turn to Edge Guard panels for their hospital and lab construction needs. Builders Site Protection recently hosted an on-site meeting to teach Portland-area superintendents about the Edge Guard system; they came away extremely impressed at how easy to use this barrier system is.



Builders Site Protection offers numerous unique and effective products for surface protection and jobsite safety. For further information about Builders Site Protection’s surface protection products as well as for a complimentary catalog request, please call Steven Mullen-Ley at (866) 788-6886, email Steven at sales@buildsitepro.com, or visit the website at www.buildsitepro.com.



Steven Mullen-Ley

541-633-7793



