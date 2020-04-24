The Bible Adventure Book of Scavenger Hunts Receives Readers' Favorite Accolades

Press Releases Kelly Anne White Press Release

Readers' Favorite announces its five-star review of The Bible Adventure Book of Scavenger Hunts by Kelly Anne White.

Baltimore, MD, April 24, 2020 --



"What do recipes, stories, projects, and hikes have to do with the Bible? Young readers, teenagers, and your family will find these things and more in The Bible Adventure Book of Scavenger Hunts. In this book are many fun adventures for your whole family to enjoy. Anyone, especially your child or teenager, will love this book because as they go on an adventure, they will learn more and more about the Bible and its connection with nature. They will learn how to do different crafts, discover how to make several types of foods and beverages, and understand the importance of taking care of Mother Nature.



"I enjoyed The Bible Adventure Book of Scavenger Hunts and particularly Chapter 3, Garden of Seedin', because of the central focus of the seed as it is stated in the Bible. The reader will discover the significance of the seed, from sowing and planting to its maturity in bearing fruit or a crop. The seed can be displayed with many facets, from being physically planted in the ground to a teaching moment in connection with the many parables, simple stories told by Jesus, to teach spiritual lessons. This is an ideal way to get young readers or teenagers engaged in learning about the Bible in subtle ways. The author uses NIV scripture verses to bring the message home. Add this one to your library today."



Read the full Readers' Favorite review of The Bible Adventure Book of Scavenger Hunts at ReadersFavorite.com. Readers' Favorite has earned the respect of renowned publishers, and has received awards from the Association of Independent Authors. It is also fully accredited by the BBB (A+ rating). Learn more about author Kelly Anne White at KellyAnneWhite.com.



Readers' Favorite LLC

Media Relations

Louisville, KY 40202

800-RF-REVIEW

Kelly White

410-444-4119



KellyAnneWhite.com



