Sharpen Providing Free Mental Health Resources to College Students via Mobile App in Response to COVID-19 Outbreak

Depression and anxiety affect college students at a higher rate than the general population and the new quarantine guidelines make their lives even tougher.

As colleges across the country have shifted to virtual classes, many students are feeling more mental and emotional stress than they can handle alone. Depression and anxiety affect college students at a higher rate than the general population, and the new quarantine guidelines make their lives even tougher.



"In times as uncertain as these, we want to provide something students can rely on," said Robyn Hussa Farrell, CEO and co-Founder of Sharpen. “The Sharpen Colleges app allows college students discreet access to valuable mental health resources that will help them through these unprecedented challenges.”



Already, schools are excited to partner with Sharpen to offer these support resources customized for their students at no charge. Current partner colleges and universities include the University of West Georgia, USC Upstate, Spartanburg Methodist College, and Furman University.



“During this pandemic, it’s more important than ever to support our students’ mental health, as well as their physical health,” said Dr. Brendan Kelly, University of West Georgia President (former Chancellor at USC-Upstate). “The programs offered through Sharpen will be transformative in how students can improve their mental health from the privacy of their own homes."



Rahul N. Mehra, M.D., CEO and Chief Physician Executive of the National Center for Performance Health and advisor to Sharpen, is relieved that these rich resources will be available to college students to mitigate the long-term mental health risks this crisis could have on our young adults.



“We really don’t think enough about prevention,” said Mehra. “Statistics indicate that for adults who develop major psychiatric issues in their 20s, over 50 percent of the time those patients have started manifesting symptoms during childhood.



Devon Patterson

404-242-3335



https://www.sharpenminds.com/



