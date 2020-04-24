Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases New Yorker Electronics Press Release

Receive press releases from New Yorker Electronics: By Email RSS Feeds: New Yorker Electronics Releases Vishay Sensors with Long-Range Presence & Proximity Sensing for Light-Curtain Applications

Available in Five Compact Packages, Sensor Features Fast 300μs Reaction Time and High Interference Strength without Spurious Signals

Northvale, NJ, April 24, 2020 --(



Compared to previous-generation devices, the fixed-gain sensors released by New Yorker Electronics provide higher interference strength without spurious signals and an output pulse width closer to the optical burst length. In addition, they offer an almost constant detection threshold over their -25°C to +85°C temperature range and can detect a valid IR signal up to a higher DC illuminance level.



The TSSP9xxx AGC 0 is a good choice for fast proximity applications (~15ms) by using a burst pattern with variable intensity. The devices are ideal for sensing the distance to objects for drones, robots, toys and vicinity switches. They may also be used as reflective sensors for hand dryers, towel or soap dispensers, water faucets, toilets, vending machine fall detection, and security and pet gates. To simplify designs in these applications, TSSP9xxx series devices feature a PIN photodiode and sensor IC in compact Minimold, Mold, Heimdall, Panhead and Minicast packages.



The modules operate at a supply voltage range from 2.0V to 3.6V, feature a low supply current of 0.8mA, and offer carrier frequencies of 38kHz and 56kHz. The sensors are designed to receive IR pulses from an emitter with a peak wavelength of 940nm. They are insensitive to supply voltage and ripple noise and provide shielding against EMI, while an IR filter suppresses visible light. The entire series is RoHS-compliant, halogen-free and Vishay Green.



Features & Benefits:

· Fast 300µs reaction time

· Proximity sensing up to 2m

· 30m range for light curtain and perimeter guard applications

· Operate at a supply voltage range from 2.0V to 3.6V

· Feature a low supply current of 0.8mA

· Offer carrier frequencies of 38kHz and 56kHz

· Insensitive to supply voltage and ripple noise



Applications:

· Proximity sensor for toys, drones, robots, and vicinity switches

· Reflective sensors for hand dryers, towel or soap dispensers, water faucets, and toilets

· Vending machine fall detection and security and pet gates



As a franchise distributor for Vishay, New Yorker Electronics is always at the forefront with the latest Vishay product updates and releases. New Yorker Electronics supplies the full line of Vishay Semiconductors and Passive Components.



Mark Pappas

201-750-1171



www.newyorkerelectronics.com

209 Industrial Avenue

Northvale, New Jersey 07647

USA



