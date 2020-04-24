PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Empowerment Theological Institute and...

New Website Simplifies Seminary Institute


Empowerment Theological Institute and Bible Seminary (ETIBS), an online seminary and training institute, recently announced the launch of it's new website with updated info and easy click application.

Chicago, IL, April 24, 2020 --(PR.com)-- ETIBS is an institution aimed at equipping high quality bible scholars with tools, opportunities and experiences to elevate educationally through leadership and development. The newly launched website features updated degree descriptions and details, new images of ETIBS in action and a new FAQ page.

ETIBS offers students an easy to use website to gain all the required information necessary to get acquainted with the school, its mission, staff and administrators. Newly listed is the John Maxwell Certification Training for ministry and marketplace leaders. Along with their website the institute has also announced the launch of their social media presence on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/etibseminary/, Twitter (https://twitter.com/EtibsS and Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/etibsseminary/.

Currently the degrees being offered by ETIBS are as follows:
Christian Education
Music & The Sacred Arts
Pastoral Counseling
Ministry
Biblical Studies
The Preachers Institute
John Maxwell Team: Leadership Teaching

While they have officially just announced their website launch today, they already boast an international division of the school based in Maryland, DC. They are also working with some new and exciting opportunities.
Contact Information
Empowerment Theological Institute and Bible Seminary
Robbie Peters
708-625-0754
Contact
etibseminary.org/

