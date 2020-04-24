New Website Simplifies Seminary Institute

Press Releases Empowerment Theological Institute and... Press Release

Empowerment Theological Institute and Bible Seminary (ETIBS), an online seminary and training institute, recently announced the launch of it's new website with updated info and easy click application.

ETIBS offers students an easy to use website to gain all the required information necessary to get acquainted with the school, its mission, staff and administrators. Newly listed is the John Maxwell Certification Training for ministry and marketplace leaders. Along with their website the institute has also announced the launch of their social media presence on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/etibseminary/, Twitter (https://twitter.com/EtibsS and Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/etibsseminary/.



Currently the degrees being offered by ETIBS are as follows:

Christian Education

Music & The Sacred Arts

Pastoral Counseling

Ministry

Biblical Studies

The Preachers Institute

John Maxwell Team: Leadership Teaching



While they have officially just announced their website launch today, they already boast an international division of the school based in Maryland, DC. They are also working with some new and exciting opportunities.

Robbie Peters

708-625-0754



etibseminary.org/



