New Website Simplifies Seminary Institute

)-- ETIBS is an institution aimed at equipping high quality bible scholars with tools, opportunities and experiences to elevate educationally through leadership and development. The newly launched website features updated degree descriptions and details, new images of ETIBS in action and a new FAQ page.
ETIBS offers students an easy to use website to gain all the required information necessary to get acquainted with the school, its mission, staff and administrators. Newly listed is the John Maxwell Certification Training for ministry and marketplace leaders. Along with their website the institute has also announced the launch of their social media presence on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/etibseminary/, Twitter (https://twitter.com/EtibsS and Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/etibsseminary/.
Currently the degrees being offered by ETIBS are as follows:
Christian Education
Music & The Sacred Arts
Pastoral Counseling
Ministry
Biblical Studies
The Preachers Institute
John Maxwell Team: Leadership Teaching
While they have officially just announced their website launch today, they already boast an international division of the school based in Maryland, DC. They are also working with some new and exciting opportunities.