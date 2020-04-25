Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Hodusoft Pvt. Ltd. Press Release

Receive press releases from Hodusoft Pvt. Ltd.: By Email RSS Feeds: HoduSoft Announced Outbound Call Center Software That Increases Agent Productivity

Countries are under lockdown, and companies are trying their best to prevent their business from this catastrophic situation.

Ahmedabad, India, April 25, 2020



Healthy conversation leads to quick decisions. Therefore, businesses need to have a productive discussion within teammates and clients for real-time decisions and quick results. HoduSoft, one of the best VoIP solutions providers across the globe, has come up with HoduCC; the best outbound call center software that increases agent productivity. It is a perfect solution for businesses having a large volume of outgoing calls. This omnichannel contact center software enhances the productivity of call centers, facilitates excellent quality business communications, and offers better ROI to all sizes of businesses. HoduSoft's HoduCC is compatible with all types of call centers, and it offers high security, intelligence, and advanced features.



HoduCC is one of the best outbound and inbound call center software. It offers all tools and features to make work of call centers more effective and customer-oriented. The contact center software consists of all elements to accomplish the expectations of the customer and maintain their loyalty. HoduCC has also come up with a Remote agent that enables work from home.



How HoduCC contact center software increases agent productivity

HoduCC is created by experts that help in analyzing the performance of the agents and show their performance reports. You can check the report and take necessary actions to motivate agents to focus on fulfilling customer requirements. HoduSoft has introduced Multi-level IVR (Interactive voice response) features in HoduCC to make call centers free from constraints caused due to one IVR level. With a multi-level IVR system, customers are given a choice to pick from a series of audio prompts as per their choice before getting connected to the most appropriate call queue, department, voicemail, or agent. HoduCC also offers the freedom to call centers to decide audio prompts and IVR levels. This increases the productivity of agents as they are connected to the customer base having queries of a particular domain.



Features of HoduCC contact center software



Predictive Dialer – HoduCC software comes with a predictive dialer tool to



enhance the performance of businesses with substantial call volumes.



WebRTC Phone - HoduCC software offers an integrated webphone that works on WebRTC technology by Google with Audio and Video calls.



CRM Integration - HoduCC has integrated ZOHO CRM software to assist call centers in getting connected to their customer base by a single tap.



Survey Module (IVR & Agent) - HoduCC provides a platform to get customer reviews. Once the conversation between agent and customer completes, agents are provided the option to transfer the call to IVR. IVR asks questions related to customer experience and collects customer reviews.



Easily manage outbound calls - HoduCC is the best outbound contact center software. It is the best solution for businesses having a large volume of outgoing calls. It assists call centers in managing calls, generating good quality leads, motivating agents, and offering excellent customer satisfaction.



If you are also interested in making your call center more customer-oriented, then feel free to get in contact with us at HoduSoft to optimize HoduCC call center software as per requirements.



HoduSoft offers total support to setup HoduCC contact center software at your workplace and also provides training to use the call center software more effectively.



For more inquiries on HoduSoft's Outbound call center software, get in touch with our experts at +1-707-708-4638 or email:sales@hoduosft.com, or have a look at our website https://hodusoft.com/contact-center-software/



Sindhav Bhagirath

707-708-4638



www.hodusoft.com



