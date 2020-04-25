Agara is Selected in Singapore Tourism Board's Accelerator Program

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Agara.ai Press Release

Agara Selected in One of the Most Coveted Technology Accelerator Programs for the Travel and Tourism Industry.

Bengaluru, India, April 25, 2020 --(



STB is a statutory board under the Ministry of Trade and Industry of Singapore, which aims to drive innovation & develop the country’s tourism sector, which currently contributes 4% to Singapore’s GDP. The accelerator’s objective is to enhance the development of innovative solutions and launch startup-corporate pilots with industry players such as Gardens by the Bay, Singapore Airlines, Jewel Changi Airport, and top hotel and hospitality groups such as Far East Hospitality and Pontiac Land Group, to name a few.



Agara was chosen from amongst a pool of hundreds of promising technology startups & scaleups. The chosen companies will have unparalleled access to work with some of Asia’s most important tourism industry players. They will undergo a two-month intensive accelerator program identifying a potential pilot project and scope, followed by 4 months of pilot implementation with selected industry partners. The accelerator entails an intensive program to learn critical market entry skills, pilot design and implementation skills, building a company and culture that scales and fundraising strategies via workshops, 1:1 mentoring, peer learning, expert feedback, intimate lunches with founders and investors, and industry events. The 6 months will end with a Demo Day with industry partners and investors.



“Agara is operating at the forefront of Real-time Voice AI capabilities. We are excited to share those capabilities with the highly regarded travel and hospitality ecosystem of Singapore. We hope to bring our technology to improve the experience of customers around the world, especially as we navigate through the unique challenges of the post-COVID-19 world.” - Abhimanyu, Co-Founder & CEO, Agara



More about STA: https://www.stb.gov.sg/content/stb/en/trade-events-and-resources/Singapore-Tourism-Accelerator.html



About the Singapore Tourism Board

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) is the lead development agency for tourism, one of Singapore’s key economic sectors. Together with industry partners and the community, we shape a dynamic Singapore tourism landscape. We bring the Passion Made Possible brand to life by differentiating Singapore as a vibrant destination that inspires people to share and deepen their passions.



About Found8

Found8 builds, designs and runs an ever-growing ecosystem of spaces, communities and corporate innovation programs. It offers 6 innovation campuses with over 1,000+ members across Singapore and Malaysia; has helped 90+ corporations in their innovation journeys and houses 2 in-house VC funds that invest in early-stage tech companies. Its members have raised over $0.5B and forms one of the most dynamic innovation communities in Asia. Found8 is also Google for Startup's first partner in Southeast Asia.



About Agara



Agara is on a mission to radically enhance the business-to-consumer communication experience with Real-time Voice AI technology. It is custom-designed to undertake autonomous conversations over the phone without any human assistance. Some of the largest and most respected enterprises globally use Agara to streamline their customer & vendor support operations, cut costs and improve the experience to the end user. Agara is backed by several top-notch names in venture capital including Kleiner Perkins, Blume Ventures and RTP Global.



Contact

Abhimanyu

abhimanyu@agaralabs.com

Sharvaani

782-943-7228



agara.ai



