SAN Group Welcomes SecureRisk Insurance Agency of MA

New SAN member will serve Burlington, Massachusetts.

Burlington, MA, April 25, 2020 --(



The Burlington, MA agency will specialize in small business and offer personal insurance such as home, auto, flood, business, general liability, worker’s compensation and life policies.



Jenish Thakkar, owner, is licensed in Property & Casualty insurance in Massachusetts. She started in 2014 as a producer with Allstate, running the agency and managing its four staff before joining her husband at NY Life Insurance, working as a producer and selling personal and commercial insurance with him for four years.



Jenish’ brother-in-law Ajay Thakkar has recently joined the business, moving from Australia with a real estate management and sales background. He is now licensed to sell property & casualty insurance in Massachusetts.



“We are pleased to have SecureRisk Insurance Agency as a new member west of Boston,” said Frank Waters, Chief Operating Officer of SAN Group. “As SAN Group provides greater access to carriers, ongoing training and mentorship, SecureRisk will be able to grow their business and provide a wider selection of affordable solutions to clients and prospects.”



The office is conveniently located at 134 Cambridge Street, Burlington, MA. Learn more by calling 781-262-0800 or emailing Thakkar at ajay@sriainsurance.com.



About SAN Group, Inc.

Burlington, MA, April 25, 2020 --( PR.com )-- SecureRisk Insurance Agency has recently joined Satellite Agency Network (SAN) Group, Inc., the leading alliance of independent insurance agencies in the northeast.

Shanna Brien

603-601-1242



sangroup.com



