Eiffel Tower Press Announces Launch of Bradley-Silverio Donato’s “A Dragonfly's Wing”

The sophomore effort by the bestselling author and IAOTP 2020 Writer of the Year.

The author is available for interviews, feature articles, and guest spots. Visit https://www.jeremycbradley.com/dragonfly Paris, France, May 01, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Jeremy C Bradley-Silverio Donato, author of the 2019 bestseller "My Memory Told Me a Secret," has announced the release of his second novel through independent publishing house Eiffel Tower Press.What happens when you mix Britain’s new prime minister and her secret past; a writer whose new book seems all too real; his former roommate, now a French cultural attaché; and a young homeless man who needs to escape from his mother and her abusive boyfriend? Prepare for intrigue as all of their paths converge.Set in London, Paris, and Vienna, "A Dragonfly's Wing" is part-political thriller, part-literary novel.Indies Today said: "Between its political intrigues and emotional highs and lows, A Dragonfly’s Wing sheds light on underwritten issues such as poverty nestled among the affluent."The International Association of Top Professionals said: "Jeremy captures audiences from around the globe with his cultural depictions."The book can be purchased through all major retailers, in person and online.The author is available for interviews, feature articles, and guest spots. Visit https://www.jeremycbradley.com/dragonfly Contact Information Eiffel Tower Press

