RE/MAX Alliance Group

Stan Rutstein of RE/MAX Alliance Group Named #1 Commercial Agent


The Closers Club led by Ivan Gould and Erick Shumway & Associates Named Among Top Commercial Teams.

Bradenton, FL, April 25, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Stan Rutstein of RE/MAX Alliance Group has once again been named the #1 RE/MAX commercial agent in Florida, based on 2019 performance. An agent in the Bradenton office, he also ranked #10 in the United States and #27 worldwide among individual commercial agents.

Among teams, The Closers Club, led by Ivan Gould, ranked #4 in Florida, #25 in the United States and #51 worldwide. Erick Shumway & Associates ranked #6 in Florida, #31 in the United States and #58 worldwide. Both teams are based in the RE/MAX Alliance Group Sarasota office.

RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #9 RE/MAX franchise nationally. It is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company offers residential and commercial real estate solutions throughout Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough and Pinellas counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com.
Contact Information
RE/MAX Alliance Group
Sheila Brannan Longo
(941) 355-3006
Contact
www.alliancegroupfl.com
Media Contact:
Thomas & Brannan Communications
www.thomasbrannan.com

