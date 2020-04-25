Stan Rutstein of RE/MAX Alliance Group Named #1 Commercial Agent

Press Releases RE/MAX Alliance Group Press Release

Among teams, The Closers Club, led by Ivan Gould, ranked #4 in Florida, #25 in the United States and #51 worldwide. Erick Shumway & Associates ranked #6 in Florida, #31 in the United States and #58 worldwide. Both teams are based in the RE/MAX Alliance Group Sarasota office.



Bradenton, FL, April 25, 2020 -- Stan Rutstein of RE/MAX Alliance Group has once again been named the #1 RE/MAX commercial agent in Florida, based on 2019 performance. An agent in the Bradenton office, he also ranked #10 in the United States and #27 worldwide among individual commercial agents.

Among teams, The Closers Club, led by Ivan Gould, ranked #4 in Florida, #25 in the United States and #51 worldwide. Erick Shumway & Associates ranked #6 in Florida, #31 in the United States and #58 worldwide. Both teams are based in the RE/MAX Alliance Group Sarasota office.

RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #9 RE/MAX franchise nationally. It is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children's Miracle Network. The company offers residential and commercial real estate solutions throughout Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough and Pinellas counties.

