Critical Illness Insurance Association Posts First Educational Video

Los Angeles, CA, April 25, 2020 --(



"Millions of Americans are impacted each year by a critical illness," shared Jesse Slome, AACII's director. "The number one reason Americans file for bankruptcy is health related conditions like cancer or heart attacks. And the majority of these individuals had health insurance when the condition first occurred."



To create widespread awareness for both the risk and the option of cancer-insurance or critical illness insurance, the Association has launched a Youtube channel.



"If you knew your risk, you'd consider doing some planning," advised the critical illness insurance expert.



According to AACII some five million individuals currently have some insurance in place. "That's only a small proportion of people between 40 and 55 our prime target market for information," Slome explains.



"Our first video focused on how much critical illness insurance do I need which is one of the most important starting points," the Association director adds. "We generally recommend a benefit equal to between six and 18 months of rent or mortgage payments. That's a good estimate of the time you will be out of work following a heart attack or cancer diagnosis," Slome notes.



Jesse Slome

818-597-3205



www.criticalillnessinsuranceinfo.org



