Stealth-ISS Group® Inc. Continues to Offer Support to Businesses During Coronavirus Pandemic

Cybersecurity company provides cybersecurity guidance and support during COVID-19 Pandemic.

Huntsville, AL, April 25, 2020



Organizations are under tremendous pressure to not only maintain their operations, but to keep their company safe from the new threats they might face while shifting workforces, data and applications, and communication practices.



Cyber criminals are not on vacation, and they are taking advantage of the pandemic by launching COVID-19 themed phishing campaigns, scanning for software misconfigurations and unpatched systems and targeting endpoint devices.



“These are painful times for businesses, and our goal is to help companies overcome new and bigger challenges by delivering best protection,” explains Emmy Leberte, Marketing Director at Stealth Group. “With all these rapidly evolving changes, cybersecurity must be at the forefront of everyone’s minds. If you are not looking at the decisions that you’re making through the lens of cyber threats, you will bake vulnerabilities into your culture, processes and technology.”



To support companies as they face new challenges, Stealth Group is offering support with flexible and tailored solutions to help organizations worldwide with:



Securing their remote workforce: To help support the secure remote workforce, Stealth Group is offering complimentary consulting resources, special vulnerability scanning and managed detection and response offerings, and SOC-as-a-Service free for employee’s personal devices with every organization license purchased.



Protection from new threats: Cyber criminals have spun up COVID-19 themed fake websites and phishing attacks preying on susceptible remote users who may be new to the work-from-home model. To help protect organizations from these aggressive threats and stress test their security, Stealth Group is offering simulated testing that can be delivered remotely.



Cybersecurity operations – Virtual CISO: COVID-19 has forced many organizations to embrace remote working, which increases the corporate attack surface and puts increased pressure on security operations. Including a cyber expert in every conversation about your business during these challenging times is a recipe for vastly reduced risk. To help organizations monitor, detect and respond to threats 24×7, Stealth Group offers managed services and virtual CISO services to help reduce that attack surface.



About Stealth - ISS® Group Inc.



Stealth - ISS® Group Inc., established in 2002 and headquartered in Arlington, VA., is a privately-owned Women-owned and Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business providing Information Technology Security Consulting with main focus on regulatory compliance, risk management and IT security services for both federal and commercial customers. The company employs a large number of veterans as a way to give back to the military community, while providing clients the assurance that existing risks are minimized, regulatory and legal compliance standards are met, and intellectual property, client data and business operations are protected.



Stealth Group is on the GSA Schedule 70 company with HACS SIN 132-45 and SINs 132-100 and 132-51, has a NATO BOA, and a mission to deliver high quality service to its clients. As well as being on the Inc.500 list in 2018 and 2019, Stealth Group also placed on the VET50 list for 2019 and 2020.



