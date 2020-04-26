Loveforce International Releases Teacherz and Mo Justice

Press Releases Loveforce International Publishing Company Press Release

Loveforce International is releasing two songs, "Touch" by Recording Artist Mo Justice and "I Don't Have Time" by Alternative-Rock band Teacherz.

"Touch" is a song about being away from people you care about. Justice had a demo of it in a pile of songs sent to him. He is going through demos at a faster rate than usual because he is in self-isolation. When he heard it, it “touched” him. He thought other people could relate to it so he made a guitar vocal version of it. The song is classified in the singer-songwriter and country/pop genres because it is a pop song done acoustically.



"I Don’t Have Time" is a fast, alternative-rock song that captures the over-worked state of Teachers. Despite what most people think, being at home isn’t making it any easier on Teachers. They still work long hours developing online lessons, connecting with students and teaching virtual classes.



"Teacherz put a good, solid, true to life song together," said Loveforce International CEO, Mark Thomas. "We believe 'Touch' by Mo Justice will transcend beyond its genre and we hope it will ring true with listeners across the globe," he continued.



Both, “Touch” by Mo Justice and “I Don’t Have Time” by Teacherz will be released on Spotify, iTunes, Amazon Music, Google Play, Deezer, Napster, iHeart Radio, Ahghami, bandcamp, Instagram, Facebook, Claromusica, Pandora, Kkbox, TikTok, Saavn, and Media Net.



