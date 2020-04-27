Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Dingtone, Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from Dingtone, Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: Dingtone App Officially Listed on Huawei AppGallery to Jointly Upgrade User Experience

San Jose, CA, April 27, 2020 --(



Dingtone is a free and reliable VoIP service provider, dedicated to providing free local and international phone calls and texts to people all over the world. Since the release in 2014, it has been widely welcomed across the globe and benefited millions of people with its free phone calls and texts. Till now, Dingtone has served more than 100 million users worldwide.



Due to the excellent product and quality services, Dingtone has been voted the best free calling and texting app by its loyal users worldwide. To better serve its global users, Dingtone has been considering cooperations that may benefit its global users, and the one with Huawei AppGallery is one of them. Founded in 1987, Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. Operating in more than 170 countries and regions, Huawei currently serves more than three billion people around the world.



Given that many of its users live in regions where Huawei smartphones are sold, Dingtone received the invitation from Huawei AppGallery, developed and launched a new version specifically for Huawei AppGallery to upgrade the user experience jointly. Now it is available on Huawei AppGallery. Here is where users can visit and download: http://appgallery1.huawei.com/#/app/C101963205



As a global VoIP service provider trusted by millions of users, creating an easier and smoother user experience for different scenarios is what Dingtone has been doing continuously. Through the strategic collaboration, Dingtone is aiming to provide a richer and better experience for its global users.



“User experience is the priority of all our work,” said a senior spokesperson from Dingtone. “And we have been following this principle for so many years, including when cooperating with Huawei. I believe this cooperation will bring a better free calling and texting experience for users, especially those having a Huawei device. And we’ll continue to work on upgrading their experience in the ecosystem in the future.”



“As a Huawei fan, I have been looking forward that Dingtone can be available on Huawei’s mobile service ecosystem, now it finally comes true. It works beyond my expectations, easier to call and text. Dingtone means a lot to us by allowing us to get connected with our family and friends for free,” commented a Dingtone user from the United States.



To find out more about Dingtone, please visit http://www.dingtone.me/



For regular updates on Dingtone, follow us on:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dingtone/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/dingtone

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/dingtone-inc/



About Dingtone

Dingtone is a calling and texting app that allows users to make unlimited free phone calls, send free text messages, and instantly share pictures, videos and your location with friends, family members and other Dingtone users. The app also provides you second phone numbers for calling, texting, and picture messaging in everyday situations.



Contact:

Dingtone, Inc

Teresa Gao

Teresa.gao@dingtone.me

985-306-2415

