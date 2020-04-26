Private Placement Markets Introduces Its "Home Value Protection Plans"

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Private Placement Markets Press Release

Steve Muehler, Founder & Senior Managing Member of Private Placement Markets, Today Introduced its New “Home Value Protection Plan Program” as part of its Equity Lock Residential Portfolio of Products and Services.

San Francisco, CA, April 26, 2020 --(



For a fee of 1% to 3% of the home's value at the time the plan is initiated, paid out in the form of monthly premiums over a period of 3 to 7 years, the homeowner buys a plan that protects them against the loss of equity in their home if the market takes a turn for the worse. The plan pays the homeowner when they sell the home in a market where average home prices have dropped since the plan was initiated. The amount the policy receives is tied to the size of the market's decline.



Steve Muehler went on to say, “Let’s say you take out a plan today, and your home is appraised for $300,000. Five years later, let's pretend your home's value falls, and you sell your home for $290,000. At closing, Equity Lock Residential will pay you $10,000; which is 100% of your lost home's equity.”



Equity Lock Residential – Home Value Protection Plans are for 3, 5 or 7 years, and can be renewed at maturity at current market values of the day as determined by a third-party residential appraisal.



Additional Information can be found at: https://www.EquityLockResidential.com



The Private Placement Markets is a growing global provider of alternative asset trading, Alternative Trading System (“ATS”) technology, listing, information and private / public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, the Private Placement Markets enables Entrepreneurs and Business Managers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using advanced technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's Global Alternative Investments Capital Markets. As the creator of the world's first set of Private Placement Markets, its technology powers more than 68 market segments and is growing it operations over the next 24-months to include 50 countries. To learn more about the Private Placement Portfolio of Companies, visit:



All trademarks and service marks are the property of the respective parties.



