Exclusive Interview with Team Consulting Released for Injectable Drug Delivery 2020

SMi Reports: Julian Dixon from Team Consulting Ltd is interviewed for the Injectable Drug Delivery conference.

London, United Kingdom, April 26, 2020 --(



For those interested in attending, the biggest early bird saving of £600 for bookings made by 30th April 2020 is available online. Register at www.injectable-drug-delivery.com/prcom8



On the run up to the conference, Julian Dixon, Director of Human Factors, Team Consulting is interviewed by SMi Group to discuss his presentation details, insights of the injectable drug delivery market and his thoughts on the biggest growth area of the injectable drug delivery market.



Snapshot of Julian’s interview:



The injectable drug delivery market has matured greatly over recent years, what key differences have you noticed in the last year regarding significant developments?



“Change in the market is, of course, relatively slow. Steadily, over recent years, common user interface/interaction designs are emerging. With pen injectors this has been true for a decade or more, it is great to see consistency developing in the autoinjector space too. Looking ahead, we might ask ourselves how we can serve our future users well through appropriate consistency of App interfaces.”



What current hot topic will you be addressing in your presentation and what would you say makes it relevant to 2020?



“We must work bottom up and top down to get App design right. Bottom up, we need to get the basics right. We must not fail to develop usable Apps, that are easy to understand and simple enough for people to engage with. We must not burden our users unnecessarily. At same time, top down, we need to be clear how our Apps will be useful and how to communicate this usefulness. We need to tell our users a compelling story – the App must communicate its narrative - of how they can benefit. Our pre-conference workshop will explore these challenges.”



The brochure with the full interview, agenda and speaker line up is available online at www.injectable-drug-delivery.com/prcom8



Injectable Drug Delivery 2020

2 – 3 September 2020

St James Court, Taj Hotel London, UK



For media queries please contact Jinna Sidhu at hsidhu@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0)20 7827 6088



About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk

Jinna Sidhu

+44 (0) 20 7827 6088



http://www.injectable-drug-delivery.com/prcom8



