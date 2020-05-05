Unsolicited Press Announces Availability of "The Poet’s Garage" by Terry Tierney

Press Releases Unsolicited Press Press Release

Portland, OR, May 05, 2020 -- Unsolicited Press announces immediate availability of The Poet's Garage by Terry Tierney, an author based in the San Francisco Bay Area. The Poet's Garage is a provocative poetry collection enriched by deep images that refuse to remain static. Poems begin with epiphany-esque imagery only to morph into something radically new. Readers may begin a poem at Dairy Queen only to find themselves witnessing the implications of homelessness. Tierney weaves through poems with lucid metaphor, tinted lenses (which are not rose-colored), and painful memories made beautiful through language. The Poet's Garage is an invaluable addition to the canon of California poetry.

Terry Tierney is a writer who hails from the Midwest, but has planted roots in the San Francisco Bay Area. After serving in the Seabees, he completed his BA and MA at Binghamton University; Tierney completed a PhD in Victorian Literature at Emory University. For years, he taught college composition and creative writing courses, and survived several Silicon Valley startups as a software engineer. He lives in the San Francisco Bay Area with his wife Michaelyn Burnette, a Librarian from the University of California, their son, and their goofy Golden Retriever. Tierney's work has appeared in countless publications. Lucky Ride (Unsolicited Press), an irreverent Vietnam-era road novel is set to release in 2022.

The Poet's Garage (978-1-950730-41-4) is available as a paperback and ebook, and can be purchased from all major retailers. Ingram Book Group distributes the title to the market.

Founded in 2012, Unsolicited Press was founded in 2012 and is based in Portland, OR. The press strives to produce exceptional works of fiction, nonfiction, and poetry from award-winning authors.

