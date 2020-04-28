Focusonmobile.com Launches with Inspiration, Education and News for Mobile Creatives

Press Releases Focus On Mobile Press Release

Daulton has 20 years of experience working in a variety of multimedia formats, including live and scripted IPTV, at locations across the globe. His work includes projects for Salesforce, Google, and YouTube and other clients at the highest levels of industry, entertainment, and government. Bokeh, the first feature film Daulton produced, was selected for IFP’s Independent Film Lab and acquired by Screen Media Films. Initially screened at the 2017 Santa Barbara Film Festival, Bokeh was featured nationwide in theatres in the spring of 2017. Focus On Mobile is currently in soft launch. Next month, Daulton and his team will introduce a podcast aimed at the mobile creative community followed by online training options that will be accessible to people of all skill levels and budgets. Seattle, WA, April 28, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Filmmakers, photographers, podcasters and vloggers are using the ubiquitous smartphone because it can deliver cinema-quality results without big budgets."We want to empower storytellers, both experienced and emerging voices, by providing inspiration, education and a sense of community,” said Doug Daulton, a writer/producer based in Spokane, Wash.The latest smartphones produce broadcast-quality content, making it possible to create anything from a documentary project to a feature film, with a device that fits in one's pocket.Steven Soderbergh and Sean Baker, both known for bending traditional filmmaking norms, have shot feature films on iPhones. Soderbergh directed Unsane and High Flying Birds. Baker directed Tangerine, which generated considerable Oscar buzz.“Portable, unobtrusive, easy to use and relatively inexpensive, smartphones can go places large cinema cameras cannot," Daulton said. "As a result, mobile devices make it easier for the average person to tell a story and have it seen by a large audience.”Focus On Mobile serves mobile creators by meeting the growing demand to develop practical skills while staying on top of current and emerging trends in the field.Daulton has 20 years of experience working in a variety of multimedia formats, including live and scripted IPTV, at locations across the globe. His work includes projects for Salesforce, Google, and YouTube and other clients at the highest levels of industry, entertainment, and government. Bokeh, the first feature film Daulton produced, was selected for IFP’s Independent Film Lab and acquired by Screen Media Films. Initially screened at the 2017 Santa Barbara Film Festival, Bokeh was featured nationwide in theatres in the spring of 2017. Focus On Mobile is currently in soft launch. Next month, Daulton and his team will introduce a podcast aimed at the mobile creative community followed by online training options that will be accessible to people of all skill levels and budgets. Contact Information Focus On Mobile

