The Stephanie Coats Team, Keller Williams Realty, Goes Pending on Eugene Home

The Mission Statement for the Team is to skillfully guide clients through one of the biggest financial and personal decisions of their lives and to develop lifelong relationships along the way. Eugene, OR, April 26, 2020 --( PR.com )-- 2133 Wester St was listed for $395,000.This home features an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, hardwood fireplace, and a gas fireplace. In the kitchen you will find granite countertops, cherry cabinets, and stainless steel gas appliances. The master suite includes a private bathroom with dual sinks and plenty of closet space. Outside you will find a spacious patio and a gas firepit.The buyers for 2133 Wester St are secured and now officially in escrow.If you are interested in this home or other homes in Eugene, Oregon or other surrounding areas, call Stephanie Coats at 541-554-9435 or email her at StephanieCoats@kw.comThe Mission Statement for the Team is to skillfully guide clients through one of the biggest financial and personal decisions of their lives and to develop lifelong relationships along the way. Contact Information The Stephanie Coats Team - Eugene Home Group

Danielle Wilkinson

541-349-2644



eugenehomegroup.com



