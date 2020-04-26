KorTerra Celebrates 30 Years of Damage Prevention

Press Releases KorTerra Press Release

In 1990, KorTerra pioneered the mobile field workforce management system for the damage prevention industry with the development of first-of-its-kind software. KorTerra introduced the capability to send and receive One Call tickets electronically and in turn, profoundly increased efficiency throughout the field. KorTerra’s user base has grown exponentially since then and today, helps thousands of users manage millions of tickets annually.



KorTerra’s CEO, Chris Stendal, says, “We are entering our 30th year in the damage prevention industry with incredible momentum and an established track record of shaping technology strategy and innovation. KorTerra will continue to focus on the ceaseless advancement of technology and remain flexible to meet the needs of our customers.”



KorTerra would like to thank clients for their continued support and pivotal roles in driving innovation. KorTerra’s commitment to the expansion of an intuitive, convenient, and flexible product suite that maximizes value and offers custom solutions to our clients is unwavering. Every client is KorTerra’s only client.



About KorTerra, Inc.

KorTerra is the leading provider of cloud-based damage prevention software, protecting billions of dollars in underground infrastructure. For over 30 years, the leading stakeholders in gas distribution, pipeline operation, telecommunications, electric distribution, contract locating, and city, county, and state governments have trusted KorTerra as their damage prevention solution. KorTerra helps mitigate risk and ensure the safety of field personnel by providing secure software platforms for processing 811 locate tickets, tracking and reporting asset damages, meeting regulatory compliance, and more. Explore additional solutions at korterra.com and follow KorTerra on LinkedIn.



Minneapolis, MN, April 26, 2020 --( PR.com )-- KorTerra, Inc., a, SaaS utility damage prevention software solutions provider located in Minneapolis, MN, is celebrating its 30th anniversary. Since its inception, KorTerra has collaborated directly with industry stakeholders to provide highly customizable workforce management tools that expand productivity, streamline operations, and increase safety.

Contact Information
KorTerra
Talia Hanneman
651-304-2104
www.korterra.com

