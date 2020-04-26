Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of Georgia Self Storage Facility

Press Releases Argus Self Storage Sales Network Press Release

Carrollton, GA, April 26, 2020 -- During this unprecedented economic season, General Storage in Northeast Valdosta, a 48,000 rentable square feet storage facility, sold April 8, 2020 at a cap rate of 5.6% based on prior year income and expenses. This South Georgia value-add facility was attractive to the out of state buyer as economic occupancy was 54% and the seller completed extensive renovations before closing. The facility is located on the highly traveled East Park Avenue which is currently being widened into a four-lane road. General Storage is just minutes from Valdosta High School which is the most winning high school football program in the United States. Sauls Storage Group owner Jane H. Sauls, CCIM shared, "It was a pleasure working with the sellers that developed the site 30 years ago." Despite current or future circumstances, national crisis or local over supply, it is their goal and vision as Argus Self Storage Advisors to continue maximizing the returns of their clients' facilities. Sauls Storage Group LLC/Commercial Realty Services of West Georgia is the Argus Self Storage Sales Network broker affiliate company representing the state of Georgia. The team can be reached at 770-841-4591. Based in Denver, Colorado, the Argus Self Storage Sales Network (ASSSN) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the ASSSN has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer's agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com. Contact Information Argus Self Storage Sales Network Amy Hitchingham 800-557-8673 www.argus-selfstorage.com

