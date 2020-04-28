Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases USD Professional & Continuing Education... Press Release

Receive press releases from USD Professional & Continuing Education - Applied Data Science: By Email RSS Feeds: University of San Diego Launches Online Master’s Degree in Applied Data Science; New USD Master’s Program Responds to Global Demand for Skilled Data Scientists

San Diego, CA, April 28, 2020 --(



Motivated by the increasing demand for skilled data scientists, the University of San Diego has launched an innovative online degree program - the Master of Science in Applied Data Science (MS-ADS).



“The goal of the USD MS-ADS online program is to prepare prospective data scientists with in-depth analytical knowledge tied to real-world applications, relevant programming ability, and critical professional skills to both succeed in their career and to create meaningful social impact,” said Ebrahim K. Tarshizi, PhD, Program Coordinator of the Applied Data Science program.



This degree is designed by data science experts in close collaboration with key industry stakeholders to offer cutting-edge curriculum taught by active industry experts.



“The field of data science is rapidly changing and our industry stakeholders were excited by the opportunity to create a program with the skillsets they desperately need and cannot find in other programs,” said Dean Chell Roberts of the Shiley-Marcos School of Engineering. “This program is an invaluable opportunity for career advancement in a dynamic, in-demand field.”



“Data Science is already a critical role across many parts of an organization,” said Ion Nemteanu, Senior Director of Data Science at Thermo Fisher Scientific. “It’s continuing to grow and has really become a requirement to be competitive.”



ZDNet reports that data from LinkedIn shows a three-year hiring growth of 37% for data scientist jobs, and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports median salaries for data scientists of $118,370.



“The USD MS-ADS program will develop a student’s foundational knowledge and real-world Data Science skills, preparing and positioning them to thrive in this highly in-demand field,” said Jules Malin, Director of Data Science and Analytics at GoPro, Inc.



The new Applied Data Science master’s degree is being offered through USD’s Division of Professional and Continuing Education. With a class format that is 100% online, the program targets busy professionals who want to earn their MS-ADS while balancing the demands of work and family life. It takes approximately 20 months to complete and is now accepting applications for the term starting September 8.



About the University of San Diego

The University of San Diego sets the standard for an engaged, contemporary Catholic university where innovative Changemakers confront humanity’s urgent challenges. With more than 9,000 students from 69 countries and 50 states, USD is the youngest independent institution on the U.S. News & World Report list of top 100 universities in the United States. USD’s eight academic divisions include the College of Arts and Sciences, the Joan B. Kroc School of Peace Studies, the School of Business, the Shiley-Marcos School of Engineering, the School of Law, the School of Leadership and Education Sciences, the Hahn School of Nursing and Health Science, and the Division of Professional and Continuing Education. San Diego, CA, April 28, 2020 --( PR.com )-- In the era of Big Data, the field of data science is driving innovation by uncovering valuable insights and information hidden in the vast volumes of data being generated every day.Motivated by the increasing demand for skilled data scientists, the University of San Diego has launched an innovative online degree program - the Master of Science in Applied Data Science (MS-ADS).“The goal of the USD MS-ADS online program is to prepare prospective data scientists with in-depth analytical knowledge tied to real-world applications, relevant programming ability, and critical professional skills to both succeed in their career and to create meaningful social impact,” said Ebrahim K. Tarshizi, PhD, Program Coordinator of the Applied Data Science program.This degree is designed by data science experts in close collaboration with key industry stakeholders to offer cutting-edge curriculum taught by active industry experts.“The field of data science is rapidly changing and our industry stakeholders were excited by the opportunity to create a program with the skillsets they desperately need and cannot find in other programs,” said Dean Chell Roberts of the Shiley-Marcos School of Engineering. “This program is an invaluable opportunity for career advancement in a dynamic, in-demand field.”“Data Science is already a critical role across many parts of an organization,” said Ion Nemteanu, Senior Director of Data Science at Thermo Fisher Scientific. “It’s continuing to grow and has really become a requirement to be competitive.”ZDNet reports that data from LinkedIn shows a three-year hiring growth of 37% for data scientist jobs, and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports median salaries for data scientists of $118,370.“The USD MS-ADS program will develop a student’s foundational knowledge and real-world Data Science skills, preparing and positioning them to thrive in this highly in-demand field,” said Jules Malin, Director of Data Science and Analytics at GoPro, Inc.The new Applied Data Science master’s degree is being offered through USD’s Division of Professional and Continuing Education. With a class format that is 100% online, the program targets busy professionals who want to earn their MS-ADS while balancing the demands of work and family life. It takes approximately 20 months to complete and is now accepting applications for the term starting September 8.About the University of San DiegoThe University of San Diego sets the standard for an engaged, contemporary Catholic university where innovative Changemakers confront humanity’s urgent challenges. With more than 9,000 students from 69 countries and 50 states, USD is the youngest independent institution on the U.S. News & World Report list of top 100 universities in the United States. USD’s eight academic divisions include the College of Arts and Sciences, the Joan B. Kroc School of Peace Studies, the School of Business, the Shiley-Marcos School of Engineering, the School of Law, the School of Leadership and Education Sciences, the Hahn School of Nursing and Health Science, and the Division of Professional and Continuing Education. Contact Information USD Professional & Continuing Education

Joe Soehn

(619) 260-4600 ext. 4308



https://onlinedegrees.sandiego.edu/programs/masters-applied-data-science/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from USD Professional & Continuing Education - Applied Data Science Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend