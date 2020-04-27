Private Placement Markets Introduces Its "Bridge to IPO" Financing Program

San Francisco, CA, April 27, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- Steve Muehler, Founder & Senior Managing Member of the Private Placement Markets today announced the firm’s new IPO Bridge Loan Program, which is a method of financing companies before their Initial Public Offering, “IPO,” in order to obtain cash necessary for the maintenance of operations.
The Private Placement Markets’ “Bridge to NYSE / NASAQ – IPO” financing is designed to cover expenses associated with the IPO and is typically short-term in nature. Once the IPO is complete, the cash raised by the Company through the IPO process will immediately payoff the Bridge Loan Liability.
Additional Information can be found at: https://www.PPMSecurities.com and https://www.PPMDebt.com
The Private Placement Markets is a growing global provider of alternative asset trading, Alternative Trading System (“ATS”) technology, listing, information and private / public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, the Private Placement Markets enables Entrepreneurs and Business Managers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using advanced technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's Global Alternative Investments Capital Markets. As the creator of the world's first set of Private Placement Markets, its technology powers more than 68 market segments and is growing it operations over the next 24-months to include 50 countries. To learn more about the Private Placement Portfolio of Companies, visit:
