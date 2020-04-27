New Book by Robert Gibbons: "Labors in Vineyards of Desire"

Press Releases Adelaide Books Press Release

Adelaide Books is proud to offer the latest work by Robert Gibbons, Labors in Vineyards of Desire, hitting stores everywhere now.

New York, NY, April 27, 2020 --(



“Most, if not all of these 'destinies' are recorded in this manuscript, although that's not necessarily what I set out to portray. In writing Labors in Vineyards of Desire, I have attempted to uncover the self via the model found in the writings of Walter Benjamin, in essence, an archaeological dig through memory. Quoting Benjamin from Berlin Chronicle: 'Memory is the medium of what has been experienced the way the earthen realm is the medium in which dead cities lie buried. He who wishes to approach his own buried past must act like a man who digs'." -Robert Gibbons



Available on Amazon



