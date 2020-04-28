New Book by Sammy Dyer: "They Are My Sisters"

Press Releases Adelaide Books Press Release

Adelaide Books is proud to offer the latest work by Sammy Dyer, "They Are My Sisters," hitting stores everywhere now.

The book is a heart-expanding memoir that bears witness to the human toll one of society's most pervasive and tragic problems-domestic violence. Sammy's touching experiences and reflections from her work with victims in shelters and in prisons are interwoven with the stories and voices of battered women who are working to put their shattered lives back together.



The book is written by Sammy Dyer with three co-authors-Deb Dyer, Linda Hansell, and Mary Wilkinson. The lead author, Sammy Dyer, is 88 years old and has dedicated countless hours over the last 42 years to serving as an advocate for battered women.



Deb Dyer and Mary Wilkinson are the award-winning authors of the play The Unexpected Advocate about Sammy Dyer's work with battered women. The play is a winner in the 2018 New Works of Merit Playwriting Contest.



Linda Hansell, Ph.D. is an established author and close acquaintance of Sammy Dyer. Linda has a B.A. from Williams College and a Ph.D. from the University of Pennsylvania. Linda's previous publications include two co-written autobiographies-Dancing in the Wonder for 102 Years with Marilee Shapiro Asher, and Memories of a Life: My First Ninety Years with Eugene Barry.



Available on Amazon



Adelaide Nikolic

917-477-8984



https://adelaidebooks.org/



