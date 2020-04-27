New Book by Terry Scott Boykie: "The Forthcoming Jilt"

Press Releases Adelaide Books Press Release

Adelaide Books is proud to offer the latest work by Terry Scott Boykie, "The Forthcoming Jilt," hitting stores everywhere now.

Terry Scott Boykie is the author of the book “Autumn for a Day-old Toad.” A native of New Jersey, he has resided in Washington, DC for the past 28 years. More than 12,000 follow him on Facebook. He participates in poetry readings in the DC region.



Available on Amazon



New York, NY, April 27, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The culture wars collide in The Forthcoming Jilt, the brash, disturbing, satirical, and genuine poetic-prose memoir of Tim Bratkowski, America's oldest and foremost baby boomer. His rise from poverty and loneliness is chronicled from Tim's disconsolate childhood, wayward adolescent, secular demagogue, impassioned spokesperson for godless disciples, and, egregiously, errant seducer of forsaken wives and mothers. At the age 72, this redoubtable anti-hero rails against topics, personal and public, including life versus death, the stench of the political right, the cowardice of the limousine left, and the need that feeds Bratkowski's psyche for, "Hauling spit through paradise seeking other losers' mates." The book's most compelling sections involve TB's clouded view of and actions with women. He claims he is a liberal lion for equality and justice. Yet, at times with women, he is not. Why is that? Profound, honest, biting, and fascinating, The Forthcoming Jilt is a roller-coaster ride to savor and ponder.

Adelaide Nikolic

917-477-8984



https://adelaidebooks.org/



