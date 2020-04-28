New Fashion Label "Stories of Saturday" Debuts Premier Collection

Press Releases Stories of Saturday Pte Ltd Press Release

Stories of Saturday is Canadian-born company & focused on producing everyday essentials to a woman’s wardrobe. As part of the initial collection, SOS has created beautifully-crafted Camisoles in modern styles, designed for women who appreciate & understand quality & comfort.

Toronto, Canada, April 28, 2020 --(



Toronto, Canada, April 28, 2020 -- New womenswear brand focused on 100% silk Camisoles at High-street value, Stories of Saturday is fashioned from the imagination of Florence Sorgini. Florence originates from just outside Toronto, Canada, and has travelled the globe refining her own style as well as others as a personal & editorial stylist in Dubai and now Singapore. Understanding the importance of confidence without losing sight on classic femininity, Stories of Saturday aims sharply on allowing women to embrace the details in simplicity with 100% French silk camisoles.

Primary focus for the brand is to offer staples to every woman's wardrobe. With the first collection, Stories of Saturday has soft-launched a range of 100% French silk Camisoles, beautifully-crafted in modern styles, designed for women who understand quality & comfort, and can be worn for all occasions.

"We are focused on creating classic & feminine pieces. The brand will be recognized for its unmistakable quality & is truly understood once you feel the material and see the art in its tailoring," details Florence Sorgini, Founder & Creative Director.

Detailed-minimalist tone embodies the Stories of Saturday Spring Summer 2020 collection with simple yet beautiful structured shapes, designs, and details. Unique pieces exuding modernity and classic style inspired by the art of confidence in being a woman. The modern uncomplicated forms perfectly highlight the flowy tailoring and delicate femininity.

Contact Information
Stories of Saturday Pte. Ltd.

Robert Sorgini

+6591134780



storiesofsaturday.com



