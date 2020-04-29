Contemi's Solutions & Its Client Blankstone Collaborate to Service the End Investors & Help Environment Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Contemi Solutions Press Release

Contemi Solutions Client Blanstone Sington embraced Client Portal to mitigate the impact of working remotely immediately and its clients have welcomed the ability to access the portal for their key information from portfolio information, documents to messages from Investment Managers. During the COVID 19 pandemic Blankstone has more than doubled end investor take up of their Client Portal.

London, United Kingdom, April 29, 2020 --



Contemi’s client portal, part of the Wealth Intelligence (WIN) Platform, is a functionally rich module for end-investors and IFAs enabling digital communication between the relationship manager and their customer. Highly secure and cloud-hosted, the client portal can be accessed anytime, anywhere and is supported on any device.



Blankstone Sington acted quickly in response to the COVID-19 lockdown by looking to implement digital solutions across the business. Working with technology partner Contemi, they have introduced automated document distribution for contract notes, valuations and tax packs, all fully branded and managed by Contemi’s Client Reporting module.



With access to printers and offices limited, Blankstone Sington considered automated document distribution a vital component to ensure end-investor experience was not affected, and in order to achieve operational efficiency for financial year end.



Neil Turner, Chief Executive Officer at Blankstone Sington, stated, “I am delighted that we were able to mitigate the impact of working remotely immediately and our clients have welcomed the ability to access the portal for their key information from portfolio information, documents to messages from our Investment Managers. The ability for us to put important firm level messages to all clients via the portal gives them confidence that we are operating business as usual on their behalf.”



Neil added “My team have worked closely with Contemi who have provided considerable assistance to our firm during a time that we have experienced high volumes of activity. We hope that this relationship will continue to flourish as we seek to enhance the service provided to our customers.”



Kean Williams, CEO at Contemi Europe, said, “When Blankstone Sington approached us we were pleased to help including providing discounted costs to use the platform. We have long seen the replacement of paper based communication with end investors as a key driver both for efficiency and the environment meaning that this switch over was quick and seamless from our side. As ever it is an absolute pleasure working in partnership with the team at Blankstone Sington, a relationship that has been in place for more than 25 years.”



About Blankstone Sington

Liverpool based Investment Managers and Stockbrokers, Blankstone Sington was founded by Michael Blankstone along with his business partner Reggie Sington in 1976. An independently owned private client boutique that’s not lost sight of its heritage in traditional stockbroking, it has evolved into a modern, forward thinking investment manager. As a firm they reflect the same determination, entrepreneurial spirit and “can do” attitude that have cemented Liverpool’s place in the history books.



About Contemi Solutions

Contemi Solutions is a trusted technology partner to the global financial services industry.



A provider of innovative IT solutions for insurance companies, banks, brokerage houses, asset and wealth management companies, as well as capital market participants, Contemi has always been at the forefront of digitisation. Contemi have a record of ensuring its partners have the tools necessary to run their businesses, remaining compliant during a time of significant regulatory change, whist facilitating significant improvements in efficiency, supporting their growth and allowing them to "do more with less."



The technology solutions and systems offered by Contemi for the financial industry are characterized by high quality, excellent performance and great flexibility. Our wide range of product portfolio allows for the precise selection of software that meets clients’ expectations, preferences and capabilities.



Contemi Solutions has been a technology provider for the insurance industry since 2001. As an insurance technology veteran of 18 years, Contemi entered a new era with the investment from Triple P Capital, an expert investor in financial services focusing on high-growth businesses that reach emerging consumers. Since Triple P’s investment in December 2018, Contemi has more than tripled its business, and in rapid succession added two additional business lines to its financial services IT portfolio. Its Wealth Intelligence and Nova businesses contribute a strong software offering for Wealth Management and Post-trade, transforming Contemi Solutions into a global software powerhouse with a broad FinTech offering for insurance, investment, asset & wealth management, banking and capital markets.



Pooja Yadav

810-553-4657



https://contemi.com/



